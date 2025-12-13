Akshaye Khanna’s Dhurandhar Entry Was Shot In ‘One Take’; Newlyweds Samantha-Raj Nidimoru Spotted In Mumbai | Bollywood News

Last Updated: December 13, 2025, 21:58 IST

Vijay Ganguly reveals Akshaye Khanna’s Dhurandhar entry was shot with no rehearsals. Meanwhile, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru made their first appearance post wedding.

Akshaye Khanna’s Dhurandhar Entry Was Shot In ‘One Take’; Newlyweds Samantha-Raj Nidimoru Spotted In Mumbai

Long before Fa9la became the most replayed sequence from Dhurandhar, it was just another scene on paper — a character stepping into power. What no one anticipated was how that entry would explode into a cultural moment, driven less by choreography and more by instinct. According to choreographer Vijay Ganguly, the viral entry dance was never part of the plan. Moments before the camera rolled, Akshaye made a simple suggestion, “Akshaye told Aditya sir that when I enter, I am going to dance,” Vijay told NDTV. “Then the camera rolled, and he did what you see in the video. That was one take. That’s it,” he added.

For More: ‘He Just Walked In And Danced’: Vijay Ganguly Reveals How Akshaye Khanna’s Viral Dhurandhar Scene Was Shot

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu tied the knot with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru on December 1. Now, days after the wedding, the newly married couple has made their first public appearance together. They turned heads as they were spotted by the paparazzi at the Hyderabad airport on December 13. They were jetting off to Mumbai, and their videos from the Mumbai airport also surfaced on social media.

For More: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru Make FIRST Appearance Together After Their Wedding In Coimbatore | Video

Amid the wave of praise for Akshaye Khanna’s Dhurandhar performance, a tweet attributed to the actor began circulating widely online, marking what many believed was his first response to Dhurandhar’s success. The post was a reply to film critic Rohit Jaiswal, who had remarked that Khanna could easily earn ₹50–60 lakh per public appearance if he chose to capitalise on his popularity. The tweet read, “Gratitude for the kind words. I’ve always believed that an actor’s real journey is with his work, not the noise around it. If Dhurandhar touched people, that is the only reward I need.” However, the viral post turned out to be misleading. Akshaye Khanna does not maintain an official presence on X (formerly Twitter) or any other social media platform. The account from which the tweet originated has since been identified as fake.

For More: Did Akshaye Khanna Finally Break Silence On Dhurandhar Praise? Viral Tweet Explained

Shah Rukh Khan and Lionel Messi in the same frame was not something fans knew they needed — until it actually happened. The Bollywood superstar met the footballing great at Kolkata’s Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday, and within minutes, videos and pictures from the meeting began flooding social media. Accompanied by his son AbRam, Shah Rukh was seen warmly interacting with Messi, with the football legend even clicking pictures with the star kid, a moment that instantly won the internet.

For More: Shah Rukh Khan Meets Lionel Messi In Kolkata, Internet Loses It Over Iconic Moment | Viral Videos

One celebrity couple that continues to be adored by fans is Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. Ever since the duo reportedly shifted to London, fans have missed spotting them together in India. Recently, Anushka Sharma was seen at Mumbai’s private airport with Virat Kohli, marking her first public appearance here in months. While Virat has been spotted at airports on multiple occasions, Anushka’s sighting made this moment extra special. Naturally, fans were thrilled to get fresh ‘Virushka’ content.

For More: Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Spotted At Mumbai Airport, Fans Ask ‘Messi Se Milne’?

Click here to add News18 as your preferred news source on Google.

First Published: December 13, 2025, 21:58 IST

News movies bollywood Akshaye Khanna’s Dhurandhar Entry Was Shot In ‘One Take’; Newlyweds Samantha-Raj Nidimoru Spotted In Mumbai