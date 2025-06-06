Ali Fazal Channels His Inner ‘Pookie’ In Funny Video With Richa Chadha Ahead Of Metro… In Dino Release

Last Updated: June 06, 2025, 20:40 IST

Ali Fazal shares a funny, emo-style reel with Richa Chadha, channeling Metro In Dino vibes. Fans love the couple’s chemistry and Fazal’s signature humor.

Ali Fazal shares a quirky and heartwarming video with wife Richa Chadha, channeling the romantic mood of his upcoming film Metro In Dino. The couple’s off-screen chemistry and Fazal’s witty take on rainless monsoon blues are winning hearts online.

Ali Fazal is currently riding a wave of excitement as he prepares to showcase his romantic side in Anurag Basu’s much-anticipated film Metro… In Dino. But while the silver screen awaits, it’s his real-life chemistry with wife Richa Chadha that continues to steal hearts off screen. The actor recently shared a hilariously adorable video on Instagram that once again reminded fans why the couple remains an audience favorite.

In a quirky self-shot reel posted on his profile, Ali can be seen channelling some serious emo-boy energy as he sips coffee amidst his plants, giving a humorous spin to the mood of his upcoming film. With rain nowhere in sight and a camera crew notably missing, the actor delivered a tongue-in-cheek caption that read:

“Jab edit ke liye team na ho, Mausam ke liye baarish na ho… aur tumhe bhulaane ke liye tum (Richa) hee na ho… toh launda paudhon ke saath coffee mein khush hai…”

The video begins with a brief appearance by Richa Chadha, before cutting to Ali lounging solo, surrounded by plants and striking an overly dramatic pose with a coffee mug—perfectly parodying the melancholic aesthetic often seen in romantic dramas. His comedic timing, paired with his natural charm, had fans laughing and swooning in equal measure.

This light-hearted moment comes just as the promotions for Metro… In Dino start picking up pace. Directed by Anurag Basu and featuring a stellar ensemble cast, the film explores modern-day relationships and emotions through a nuanced, urban lens. With the romantic drama on the horizon, Ali’s reel is a delightful warm-up that shows he’s equally adept at charming us with humor as he is with heartfelt performances.

Whether he’s playing an intense lover on screen or poking fun at himself with his real-life Pookie, Ali Fazal proves once again that his and Richa Chadha’s chemistry is as endearing as it is entertaining.

Yatamanyu Narain Yatamanyu Narain is a Sub-Editor at News18.com with a passion for all things entertainment. Whether he’s breaking the latest Bollywood news or chatting with rising stars in the OTT world, he’s always on the hun…Read More Yatamanyu Narain is a Sub-Editor at News18.com with a passion for all things entertainment. Whether he’s breaking the latest Bollywood news or chatting with rising stars in the OTT world, he’s always on the hun… Read More

First Published: