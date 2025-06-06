Advertise here
শুক্রবার , ৬ জুন ২০২৫ | ২৩শে জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩২ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  বিনোদন

Ali Fazal Channels His Inner ‘Pookie’ In Funny Video With Richa Chadha Ahead Of Metro… In Dino Release

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুন ৬, ২০২৫ ৯:১০ অপরাহ্ণ
Ali Fazal Channels His Inner ‘Pookie’ In Funny Video With Richa Chadha Ahead Of Metro… In Dino Release


Advertise here

Last Updated:

Ali Fazal shares a funny, emo-style reel with Richa Chadha, channeling Metro In Dino vibes. Fans love the couple’s chemistry and Fazal’s signature humor.

Ali Fazal shares a quirky and heartwarming video with wife Richa Chadha, channeling the romantic mood of his upcoming film Metro In Dino. The couple’s off-screen chemistry and Fazal’s witty take on rainless monsoon blues are winning hearts online.

Ali Fazal shares a quirky and heartwarming video with wife Richa Chadha, channeling the romantic mood of his upcoming film Metro In Dino. The couple’s off-screen chemistry and Fazal’s witty take on rainless monsoon blues are winning hearts online.

Ali Fazal is currently riding a wave of excitement as he prepares to showcase his romantic side in Anurag Basu’s much-anticipated film Metro… In Dino. But while the silver screen awaits, it’s his real-life chemistry with wife Richa Chadha that continues to steal hearts off screen. The actor recently shared a hilariously adorable video on Instagram that once again reminded fans why the couple remains an audience favorite.

In a quirky self-shot reel posted on his profile, Ali can be seen channelling some serious emo-boy energy as he sips coffee amidst his plants, giving a humorous spin to the mood of his upcoming film. With rain nowhere in sight and a camera crew notably missing, the actor delivered a tongue-in-cheek caption that read:

“Jab edit ke liye team na ho, Mausam ke liye baarish na ho… aur tumhe bhulaane ke liye tum (Richa) hee na ho… toh launda paudhon ke saath coffee mein khush hai…”

The video begins with a brief appearance by Richa Chadha, before cutting to Ali lounging solo, surrounded by plants and striking an overly dramatic pose with a coffee mug—perfectly parodying the melancholic aesthetic often seen in romantic dramas. His comedic timing, paired with his natural charm, had fans laughing and swooning in equal measure.

This light-hearted moment comes just as the promotions for Metro… In Dino start picking up pace. Directed by Anurag Basu and featuring a stellar ensemble cast, the film explores modern-day relationships and emotions through a nuanced, urban lens. With the romantic drama on the horizon, Ali’s reel is a delightful warm-up that shows he’s equally adept at charming us with humor as he is with heartfelt performances.

Whether he’s playing an intense lover on screen or poking fun at himself with his real-life Pookie, Ali Fazal proves once again that his and Richa Chadha’s chemistry is as endearing as it is entertaining.

authorimg

Yatamanyu Narain

Yatamanyu Narain is a Sub-Editor at News18.com with a passion for all things entertainment. Whether he’s breaking the latest Bollywood news or chatting with rising stars in the OTT world, he’s always on the hun…Read More

Yatamanyu Narain is a Sub-Editor at News18.com with a passion for all things entertainment. Whether he’s breaking the latest Bollywood news or chatting with rising stars in the OTT world, he’s always on the hun… Read More

    First Published:
News movies » bollywood Ali Fazal Channels His Inner ‘Pookie’ In Funny Video With Richa Chadha Ahead Of Metro… In Dino Release



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

Ali Fazal Channels His Inner ‘Pookie’ In Funny Video With Richa Chadha Ahead Of Metro… In Dino Release
Ali Fazal Channels His Inner ‘Pookie’ In Funny Video With Richa Chadha Ahead Of Metro… In Dino Release
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Howrah News: আরও নিখুঁত হতে চলেছে হাওড়া গ্রামীণ এলাকায় পুলিশি নজরদারি!
Howrah News: আরও নিখুঁত হতে চলেছে হাওড়া গ্রামীণ এলাকায় পুলিশি নজরদারি!
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
SSC Audio Clip: এসএসসি গ্রুপ সি নিয়োগ দুর্নীতি: সিবিআইয়ের পদক্ষেপ, ১২ জুন শুনানি SSC Recruitment Scam CBI Collects Voice Samples of Five group C problem investigation will take new dimension
SSC Audio Clip: এসএসসি গ্রুপ সি নিয়োগ দুর্নীতি: সিবিআইয়ের পদক্ষেপ, ১২ জুন শুনানি SSC Recruitment Scam CBI Collects Voice Samples of Five group C problem investigation will take new dimension
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Elephant Attack: চাল, ডিমের লোভে অঙ্গনওয়ারি কেন্দ্রে হানা হাতির! প্রথমবার নয়, একই কেন্দ্রে এই নিয়ে দু-দুবার | second time elephant attack in nimti demohani icds centre
Elephant Attack: চাল, ডিমের লোভে অঙ্গনওয়ারি কেন্দ্রে হানা হাতির! প্রথমবার নয়, একই কেন্দ্রে এই নিয়ে দু-দুবার | second time elephant attack in nimti demohani icds centre
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
আরএকে সিরামিক্সের এজিএমের তারিখ ঘোষণা – Corporate Sangbad

আরএকে সিরামিক্সের এজিএমের তারিখ ঘোষণা – Corporate Sangbad

 Government spent Rs 65 crore on Indian men’s hockey teams in last 5 years | Hockey News

Government spent Rs 65 crore on Indian men’s hockey teams in last 5 years | Hockey News

 এমপি আনার হত্যা: তিন আসামি ৮ দিনের রিমান্ডে – Corporate Sangbad

এমপি আনার হত্যা: তিন আসামি ৮ দিনের রিমান্ডে – Corporate Sangbad

 পূরবী জেনারেল ইন্স্যুরেন্সের মুনাফা বেড়েছে ১৭ শতাংশ – Corporate Sangbad

পূরবী জেনারেল ইন্স্যুরেন্সের মুনাফা বেড়েছে ১৭ শতাংশ – Corporate Sangbad

 মাদক মামলায় ঝালকাঠির ইউপি চেয়ারম্যান জেলে – Corporate Sangbad

মাদক মামলায় ঝালকাঠির ইউপি চেয়ারম্যান জেলে – Corporate Sangbad

 ভর্তিচ্ছুদের সহায়তা দেবে ছাত্রলীগ, অভিভাবকদের সতর্ক থাকার অনুরোধ

ভর্তিচ্ছুদের সহায়তা দেবে ছাত্রলীগ, অভিভাবকদের সতর্ক থাকার অনুরোধ

 ‘মুক্তিযুদ্ধের চেতনার বাংলাদেশ ধরে রাখাই হোক ৭ মার্চের প্রত্যয়’

‘মুক্তিযুদ্ধের চেতনার বাংলাদেশ ধরে রাখাই হোক ৭ মার্চের প্রত্যয়’

 অনিয়ম দুর্নীতির অভিযোগে ইসলামপুরের পৌর মেয়র বরখাস্ত

অনিয়ম দুর্নীতির অভিযোগে ইসলামপুরের পৌর মেয়র বরখাস্ত

 ‘অখণ্ড ভারত’ সেমিনারে নিমন্ত্রণ বাংলাদেশ-পাকিস্তানকে

‘অখণ্ড ভারত’ সেমিনারে নিমন্ত্রণ বাংলাদেশ-পাকিস্তানকে

 tips-create-animated-backgrounds-on-app-follow-these-steps | মুভ করবে মেসেজের সঙ্গে; Telegram-এ অ্যানিমেটেড ব্যাকগ্রাউন্ড ক্রিয়েট করবেন কীভাবে ? – News18 Bangla

tips-create-animated-backgrounds-on-app-follow-these-steps | মুভ করবে মেসেজের সঙ্গে; Telegram-এ অ্যানিমেটেড ব্যাকগ্রাউন্ড ক্রিয়েট করবেন কীভাবে ? – News18 Bangla
Advertise here