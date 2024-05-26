রবিবার , ২৬ মে ২০২৪ | ১২ই জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  বিনোদন

Ali Fazal UNHAPPY As FTII Tries to Take Credit For Payal Kapadia’s Cannes Win Amid Protest Case: ‘Just Don’t…’

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মে ২৬, ২০২৪ ৫:০৪ অপরাহ্ণ
ali fazal payal kapadia 2024 05 a51959366ce1a6d438ac24d0db843b69


Ali Fazal was unhappy with FTII's reaction to Payal Kapadia's win at Cannes. (Pic: Instagram/Reuters)

Ali Fazal was unhappy with FTII’s reaction to Payal Kapadia’s win at Cannes. (Pic: Instagram/Reuters)

Ali Fazal was disappointed to see FTII celebrating Payal Kapadia’s win at Cannes 2024. The film institute currently has a case registered against her.

Bollywood actor Ali Fazal criticised FTII for celebrating Payal Kapadia’s Grand Prix win at Cannes Film Festival 2024. The Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) had filed a case against Payal and a few other students for protesting against the appointment of Gajendra Chauhan as the chairman of the institute. Payal spearheaded a protest and questioned the Mahabharat actor’s qualifications for the position.

Payal along with other students boycotted classes for four months which resulted in disciplinary action. They also cut her grant. It is reported that FTII currently has a case registered against her and she will be heading to court for a hearing next month. Amid this, FTII’s official X handle congratulated Payal on winning the Grand Prix award at Cannes. She won the award for her debut film, All We Imagine As Light, at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. The X post also recognised her as an alum.

“It is a moment of pride for FTII as its Alumni create history at Cannes. As we witness a phenomenal year for Indian Cinema at 77th Cannes Film Festival, FTII cherishes the glorious achievements of its Alumni at this Mega International Stage of Cinema. #cannes2024 #cannesawards,” the post read.

Ali shared the post and slammed FTII. “Uhhh… please don’t. Just dont,” he wrote.

Many social media users shared the sentiment. “Irony.. FTII has a running case against her for protesting against the appointment of Chauhan,” a social media user wrote. “Have some shame,” added another. “Taking pride for cutting her grants? Have some shame,” a third user said.

Payal is yet to comment on the post.

Meanwhile, Payal was surrounded by her cast members Chhaya Kadam, Divya Prabha and Kani Kusruti when it was announced that All We Imagine As Light won Grand Prix at the film festival’s closing ceremony. In her acceptance speech, Payal made a special request to Cannes.

“I’m very nervous, so I wrote something down. Thank you to the Cannes Film Festival for having our film here. Please don’t wait 30 years to have another Indian film,” Payal said in her acceptance speech. “This film is about friendship between three women and oftentimes women are pitted against each other. This is the way society is designed and it is very unfortunate. But for me friendship is a very important relationship because it can lead to greater solidarity, inclusivity and empathy towards each other,” she added, as reported by The Indian Express.

dishya mugshot 2023 11 b48ccd358135da707057939fd8419397
Dishya Sharma

With close to 10 years of experience, Dishya has entertainment running in the blood. Her love for Bollywood, Hollywood, and Korean film industries hasRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

bangabondhi tunnel okl akla
বঙ্গবন্ধু টানেল সাময়িক বন্ধ ঘোষণা
বাংলাদেশ
1716721715 photo
Michael Vaughan gives a defiant ‘one-word response’ after backlash for ‘playing IPL better than playing vs Pakistan’ comment | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
ali fazal payal kapadia 2024 05 a51959366ce1a6d438ac24d0db843b69
Ali Fazal UNHAPPY As FTII Tries to Take Credit For Payal Kapadia’s Cannes Win Amid Protest Case: ‘Just Don’t…’
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
ebidcdsvjv spension dokl
পেনশন সংক্রান্ত নীতিমালা প্রত্যাহারসহ ৩ দাবি ইবি শিক্ষক সমিতির
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
wm Dhaka University 750x563 1 750x563 1 750x563 1

ঢাবির ‘খ’ ইউনিটের ফল প্রকাশ ২ নভেম্বর

 received 5944360645630435

আন্দোলনের প্রেরণা শহীদ নূর হোসেন : বাংলাদেশ ন্যাপ

 wm LifeStyle Sustho Thakun Walking

হাঁটলেই সুস্থ থাকবেন

 received 600255585318776

মোহমুক্ত হয়ে ইতিহাস চর্চা করা উচিত : বাংলাদেশ ন্যাপ

 Redmi 12C 3 1

অর্ধেক দামে পাওয়া যাচ্ছে Redmi-র এই স্মার্টফোন! কোথায় কীভাবে কিনবেন? দেখে নিন Smartphone dhamaka discount offer bye Redmi 12C in almost half price Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 – News18 Bangla

 Untitled 10..

কান চলচ্চিত্র উৎসবে গেলেন অনন্ত-বর্ষা – Corporate Sangbad

 583623 IMG 20210714 WA0001

Cloud Kitchen in Kolkata: বেতারে বিশাল হেঁসেল ! কলকাতায় চালু ‘ক্লাউড কিচেন’

 wm Mufti r

‘ইসি আইন চলমান সংকট আরও ঘণীভূত করবে’

 untitled design 2023 04 25t143310.643

Abhishek Starts TMC’s New Campaign, Says BJP’s ‘Communal’ Narrative Won’t Dictate Bengal’s Politics

 untitled design 2022 07 03t133222.327

Maharashtra Never Tolerates Treachery, Shinde Govt Will Collapse for Sure: Aaditya Thackeray