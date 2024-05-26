Ali Fazal UNHAPPY As FTII Tries to Take Credit For Payal Kapadia’s Cannes Win Amid Protest Case: ‘Just Don’t…’

Bollywood actor Ali Fazal criticised FTII for celebrating Payal Kapadia’s Grand Prix win at Cannes Film Festival 2024. The Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) had filed a case against Payal and a few other students for protesting against the appointment of Gajendra Chauhan as the chairman of the institute. Payal spearheaded a protest and questioned the Mahabharat actor’s qualifications for the position.

Payal along with other students boycotted classes for four months which resulted in disciplinary action. They also cut her grant. It is reported that FTII currently has a case registered against her and she will be heading to court for a hearing next month. Amid this, FTII’s official X handle congratulated Payal on winning the Grand Prix award at Cannes. She won the award for her debut film, All We Imagine As Light, at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. The X post also recognised her as an alum.

“It is a moment of pride for FTII as its Alumni create history at Cannes. As we witness a phenomenal year for Indian Cinema at 77th Cannes Film Festival, FTII cherishes the glorious achievements of its Alumni at this Mega International Stage of Cinema. #cannes2024 #cannesawards,” the post read.

Ali shared the post and slammed FTII. “Uhhh… please don’t. Just dont,” he wrote.

Many social media users shared the sentiment. “Irony.. FTII has a running case against her for protesting against the appointment of Chauhan,” a social media user wrote. “Have some shame,” added another. “Taking pride for cutting her grants? Have some shame,” a third user said.

Payal is yet to comment on the post.

Meanwhile, Payal was surrounded by her cast members Chhaya Kadam, Divya Prabha and Kani Kusruti when it was announced that All We Imagine As Light won Grand Prix at the film festival’s closing ceremony. In her acceptance speech, Payal made a special request to Cannes.

“I’m very nervous, so I wrote something down. Thank you to the Cannes Film Festival for having our film here. Please don’t wait 30 years to have another Indian film,” Payal said in her acceptance speech. “This film is about friendship between three women and oftentimes women are pitted against each other. This is the way society is designed and it is very unfortunate. But for me friendship is a very important relationship because it can lead to greater solidarity, inclusivity and empathy towards each other,” she added, as reported by The Indian Express.