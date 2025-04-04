Alia Bhatt And Mom Soni Razdan’s Throwback ‘Travel Memories’ Are Unmissable, Fans Gush Over UNSEEN Pics

Last Updated: April 04, 2025, 17:03 IST

Soni Razdan shared pictures of her and her daughter Alia Bhatt’s special travel moments, and the rare throwback photos are an absolute treat for fans!

Veteran actress Soni Razdan is quite active on social media, and she loves sharing old throwback family pictures featuring her daughters Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt. In her latest post, she reminisced ‘travel memories’ with Alia, describing each one in detail. One adorable picture captures Alia’s reaction when she realized she was travelling abroad for the first time, while another one shows her living her ‘best vacation life’ with Soni Razdan. The pictures are an absolute treat for fans!

“Throwback to the travel memories Alia and I share,” wrote Soni Razdan, while posting the throwback photos. The first picture is Alia’s childhood picture from the time when she was about to travel abroad for the first time. “Looking back at our memories, this picture melts my heart… this is the moment Aloo realised she was travelling abroad for the first time,” wrote Soni. The expression on Alia’s face is just too adorable! The next picture shows Alia happily sitting on her mother’s lap during their vacation. In her caption, Soni wrote that in that moment, Alia was living her ‘best vacation life’ while Soni was secretly panicking over the missing return tickets.

She also shared another precious throwback picture with Alia, fondly recalling that was the moment after which the ‘Jigra’ actress started crying as she couldn’t bring her pet to the hotel they were staying at. Meanwhile, another photo shows Soni Razdan holding her daughter in her arms. “On this trip she had no idea how far I walked carrying her back to our hotel after our car broke down and I couldn’t find a cab!” she explained.

Fans gushed over the adorable mom-daughter pictures! “OMG SO SWEET,” commented one fan, while another one wrote, “Thank you for sharing this.” A third fan commented, “Alia looks exactly the same as Sonia anti did at her young age. So beautiful.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt was last seen in Jigra with Vedang Raina. She is currently shooting for Alpha, a YRF spy film. The film also stars Sharvari and Bobby Deol in key roles. Next up, Alia Bhatt also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War. The film will also feature Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal as the leads.