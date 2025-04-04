Advertise here
শুক্রবার , ৪ এপ্রিল ২০২৫ | ২১শে চৈত্র, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
Advertise here
  /  বিনোদন

Alia Bhatt And Mom Soni Razdan’s Throwback ‘Travel Memories’ Are Unmissable, Fans Gush Over UNSEEN Pics

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
এপ্রিল ৪, ২০২৫ ৫:৩৩ অপরাহ্ণ
Alia Bhatt And Mom Soni Razdan’s Throwback ‘Travel Memories’ Are Unmissable, Fans Gush Over UNSEEN Pics

Advertise here


Advertise here

Last Updated:

Soni Razdan shared pictures of her and her daughter Alia Bhatt’s special travel moments, and the rare throwback photos are an absolute treat for fans!

Soni Razdan reminisces 'travel memories' with daughter Alia Bhatt

Soni Razdan reminisces ‘travel memories’ with daughter Alia Bhatt

Veteran actress Soni Razdan is quite active on social media, and she loves sharing old throwback family pictures featuring her daughters Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt. In her latest post, she reminisced ‘travel memories’ with Alia, describing each one in detail. One adorable picture captures Alia’s reaction when she realized she was travelling abroad for the first time, while another one shows her living her ‘best vacation life’ with Soni Razdan. The pictures are an absolute treat for fans!

“Throwback to the travel memories Alia and I share,” wrote Soni Razdan, while posting the throwback photos. The first picture is Alia’s childhood picture from the time when she was about to travel abroad for the first time. “Looking back at our memories, this picture melts my heart… this is the moment Aloo realised she was travelling abroad for the first time,” wrote Soni. The expression on Alia’s face is just too adorable! The next picture shows Alia happily sitting on her mother’s lap during their vacation. In her caption, Soni wrote that in that moment, Alia was living her ‘best vacation life’ while Soni was secretly panicking over the missing return tickets.

She also shared another precious throwback picture with Alia, fondly recalling that was the moment after which the ‘Jigra’ actress started crying as she couldn’t bring her pet to the hotel they were staying at. Meanwhile, another photo shows Soni Razdan holding her daughter in her arms. “On this trip she had no idea how far I walked carrying her back to our hotel after our car broke down and I couldn’t find a cab!” she explained.

Fans gushed over the adorable mom-daughter pictures! “OMG SO SWEET,” commented one fan, while another one wrote, “Thank you for sharing this.” A third fan commented, “Alia looks exactly the same as Sonia anti did at her young age. So beautiful.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt was last seen in Jigra with Vedang Raina. She is currently shooting for Alpha, a YRF spy film. The film also stars Sharvari and Bobby Deol in key roles. Next up, Alia Bhatt also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War. The film will also feature Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal as the leads.

News movies Alia Bhatt And Mom Soni Razdan’s Throwback ‘Travel Memories’ Are Unmissable, Fans Gush Over UNSEEN Pics



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

বছরে ১ লাখ দিলেই ম্যাচিউরিটিতে ২৭ লাখ, SBI-এর এই অ্যাকাউন্টে বিশেষ কী রয়েছে জেনে নিন এখনই
বছরে ১ লাখ দিলেই ম্যাচিউরিটিতে ২৭ লাখ, SBI-এর এই অ্যাকাউন্টে বিশেষ কী রয়েছে জেনে নিন এখনই
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
সূর্যের ঘরে মঙ্গল এবার ঝড় উঠবে তিন রাশির জীবনে নতুন কের টাকা পয়সা পাবেন হাতে ৷ Mangal in Sun’s house will bring maximum money for 3 zodiacs.
সূর্যের ঘরে মঙ্গল এবার ঝড় উঠবে তিন রাশির জীবনে নতুন কের টাকা পয়সা পাবেন হাতে ৷ Mangal in Sun’s house will bring maximum money for 3 zodiacs.
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
MS Dhoni to return as Chennai Super Kings captain? | Cricket News
MS Dhoni to return as Chennai Super Kings captain? | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
তারেক রহমানের নির্দেশে দেশীয় শিল্পীদের নিয়ে স্বাধীনতা কনসার্ট
তারেক রহমানের নির্দেশে দেশীয় শিল্পীদের নিয়ে স্বাধীনতা কনসার্ট
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
ঢাবি ছাত্র অধিকার পরিষদের নেতাদের একযোগে পদত্যাগ

ঢাবি ছাত্র অধিকার পরিষদের নেতাদের একযোগে পদত্যাগ

 আবরার হত্যা মামলায় ২০ জনেরই মৃত্যুদণ্ড বহাল

আবরার হত্যা মামলায় ২০ জনেরই মৃত্যুদণ্ড বহাল

 উজ্জ্বল ত্বক ও মেদহীন ফিগারের জন্য ম্যাজিকাল স্মুদি!

উজ্জ্বল ত্বক ও মেদহীন ফিগারের জন্য ম্যাজিকাল স্মুদি!

 ইন্ডিয়া জোটের নেতা হলেন মল্লিকার্জুন খার্গে

ইন্ডিয়া জোটের নেতা হলেন মল্লিকার্জুন খার্গে

 ময়মনসিংহে জামায়াতের ১৯ নেতা গ্রেফতার

ময়মনসিংহে জামায়াতের ১৯ নেতা গ্রেফতার

 ভবঘুরে হলে কোরআন শরিফ চিনল কীভাবে— প্রশ্ন রানা দাশগুপ্তের

ভবঘুরে হলে কোরআন শরিফ চিনল কীভাবে— প্রশ্ন রানা দাশগুপ্তের

 প্রতিবছরের মত এবারও দারাজ সবচেয়ে বড় সেল ক্যাম্পেইন ‘১১.১১’

প্রতিবছরের মত এবারও দারাজ সবচেয়ে বড় সেল ক্যাম্পেইন ‘১১.১১’

 লুকিয়ে দান করুন ‘এই’ সামগ্রিগুলি, ফিরবে ভাগ্য, মিটবে দাম্পত্যের সমস্যাsecret donation in summer for good luck in vastu – News18 Bangla

লুকিয়ে দান করুন ‘এই’ সামগ্রিগুলি, ফিরবে ভাগ্য, মিটবে দাম্পত্যের সমস্যাsecret donation in summer for good luck in vastu – News18 Bangla

 ‘Thank You Pakistan’: ICC lauds PCB for successful Champions Trophy 2025 | Cricket News

‘Thank You Pakistan’: ICC lauds PCB for successful Champions Trophy 2025 | Cricket News

 Sumbul Touqeer Reacts To MC Stan, Abdu Rozik’s Spat, Says ‘Har Dosti Mein Ladai Jhagde Hote…’

Sumbul Touqeer Reacts To MC Stan, Abdu Rozik’s Spat, Says ‘Har Dosti Mein Ladai Jhagde Hote…’
Advertise here