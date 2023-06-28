বুধবার , ২৮ জুন ২০২৩ | ১৫ই আষাঢ়, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh Share A Kiss In Tum Kya Mile; Allahabad HC Slams Adipurush Makers

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুন ২৮, ২০২৩ ১১:০৯ অপরাহ্ণ
tum kya mile adipurush


Last Updated: June 28, 2023, 22:15 IST

RRKPK song Tum Kya Mile and Adipurush were among the top newsmakers on Wednesday.

RRKPK song Tum Kya Mile and Adipurush were among the top newsmakers on Wednesday.

From the release of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani song Tum Kya Mile to Allahabad High Court slamming Adipurush makers; here are the top headlines of the day.

The first song of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, is finally out. Titled ‘Tum Kya Mile,’ the love anthem of the year features Ranveer romancing Alia in the snow-capped mountains of Kashmir. Tum Kya Mile is sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal, while Pritam has composed the track from Amitabh Bhattacharya’s lyrics.

For More: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh Share A Kiss In Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Song Tum Kya Mile, Watch

The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday came down heavily on the makers of Adipurush film and asked if the people who put the disclaimer in the movie consider the countrymen and youth to be brainless. Last year in December, Social Activists Kuldeep Tiwari and Bandana Kumar, through advocates Ranjana Agnihotri and Sudha Sharma, filed a PIL plea, which is currently being heard by the court. The plea asserts that the movie casts aspersions on the characters of the great epic Ramayana and adversely affects the image of Ayodha’s cultural heritage and Hindu religion in at large.

For More: Adipurush: Those Who Respect Lord Ram, Hanuman And Sita Maa Can’t Watch This Film, Says Allahabad HC

A day after Aaliya Siddiqui walked out of the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, she has now lashed out at Salman Khan for supporting her ex-husband Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Salman and Nawaz worked together in two films – Kick (2014) and Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015). In a recent interview, Aaliya Siddiqui called Salman Khan ‘biased’ and argued that he supported her former husband just because they worked together in the past. She also questioned Salman for allegedly not stopping Pooja Bhatt Falaq Naaz from talking about their pasts in the Bigg Boss OTT house.

For More: Aaliya Siddiqui Calls Salman Khan ‘Biased’, Bashes Him for Supporting Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Alia Bhatt will be soon making her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone. The trailer has already been released and has been garnering a lot of praise. Well, recently a promotional press meet was organised by the makers in which Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan and Alia were seen. The trio sat down for an interview with a leading magazine, which shared the video of the same on its Instagram handle. Well, Reddit also shared the video in which we can see an interviewer asking about how the actors balance work and family life. When Gal was answering the question, Alia can be seen looking uninterested, fidgety, and playing with her hair. This does not go well with the fans and she was trolled for the same.

For More: Alia Bhatt Trolled for Odd Body Language During Heart of Stone Chat; Fans Call Her ‘Unprofessional’

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel’s Gadar 2 is one of the most awaited movies. On Wednesday, the makers of the movie released the teaser of the new version of ‘Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava’ song and left everyone nostalgic. The teaser shows Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in their respective Tara Singh and Sakeena avatars. It also shows Sunny adoring Ameesha as he also sings ‘Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava’.

For More: Gadar 2 New Teaser: Sunny Deol Adores Ameesha Patel, Sings ‘Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava’

Aditi Giri

Aditi Giri, Senior Sub-Editor at News18. She is a Bollywood and Biryani enthusiast. She loves talking to your favourite BTown celebrities, and brings Read More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm hasanmahmud1
বিএনপিকে নির্বাচনে আসতেই হবে: তথ্যমন্ত্রী
বাংলাদেশ
1687972277 photo
Political blame-game erupts after Mohali’s non-inclusion as ODI World Cup venue | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
cherry 1
ওজন থাকবে হাতের মুঠোয়! মাত্র ২০ দিনের জন্যই বাজারে আসা এই ফল ধন্বন্তরি! উপকার জানলে চমকে যাবেন this fruit works magically full of huge medical values to keep you healthy know more – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
tum kya mile adipurush
Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh Share A Kiss In Tum Kya Mile; Allahabad HC Slams Adipurush Makers
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
sayani gupta

Sayani Gupta is Making all the Right Fashion Choices, See Pics

 nap

বাজেটে শ্রমিকশ্রেনীর জন্য রেশনিং ব্যবস্থা করুন : বাংলাদেশ ন্যাপ

 IMG 20220718 WA0020

টাঙ্গাইল জেলা পুলিশের মাস্টার প্যারেড অনুষ্ঠিত

 When Karisma Kapoors Husband Told His Mom To Slap Wife For A Ridiculous Reason 1200x900 62160faf26e6f 14

এবার এডিট করা যাবে টুইটও, অবশেষে Twitter নিয়ে এল এডিট বাটন

 1627539900 photo

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Manu Bhaker 5th, Rahi Sarnobat 18th after 1st round of qualification in women’s 25m pistol | Tokyo Olympics News

 sidharth mallya deepika padukone

Deepika Padkone’s Ex Sidhartha Mallya Praises Her For Mental Health Work

 wm Pfizer And BioNTech Covid Vaccine Clinical Trial Shows 90 Success 09 11 2020

৫ থেকে ১১ বছরের শিশুদের জন্য ফাইজারের ভ্যাকসিন নিরাপদ

 IMG 20220406 WA0006

নিত্য প্রয়োজনীয় দ্রব্যমুল্য স্থিতিশীল রাখতে ভ্রাম্যমাণ আদালতের অভিযান

 wm Sufia Kamal Hall Fire Photo 19 10 2021

ঢাবির সুফিয়া কামাল হলের আগুন নিয়ন্ত্রণে

 studio project 36 8

Sultry Photos of ‘Khiladi’ Actress Dimple Hayathi Are Going Viral