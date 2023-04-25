মঙ্গলবার , ২৫ এপ্রিল ২০২৩ | ১২ই বৈশাখ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Alia Bhatt Buys Apartment In Pali Hill Rs 37.80 Cr, Gifts Shaheen TWO Homes Worth Rs 7.8 Cr: Report

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
এপ্রিল ২৫, ২০২৩ ৩:৫১ পূর্বাহ্ণ
alia bhatt shaheen bhatt


Alia Bhatt buys three new properties in Mumbai.
taboola.com,1209195,DIRECT,c228e6794e811952 spotx.tv,71451,RESELLER spotxchange.com,71451,RESELLER pubmatic.com,156307,RESELLER appnexus.com,3364,RESELLER indexexchange.com,183756,RESELLER contextweb.com,560382,RESELLER tremorhub.com,z87wm,RESELLER rubiconproject.com,16698,RESELLER openx.com,539154393,RESELLER freewheel.tv,799921,RESELLER smartadserver.com,3563,RESELLER beachfront.com,13749,RESELLER emxdgt.com,1643,RESELLER improvedigital.com,1577,RESELLER video.unrulymedia.com,1166984029,RESELLER inmobi.com,a985e39014a94721a8e97c929d32ef9d,RESELLER pubnative.net,1007180,RESELLER smaato.com,1100047487,RESELLER synacor.com,82376,RESELLER sonobi.com,9a1db44c9c,RESELLER yahoo.com,59189,RESELLER imds.tv,82376,RESELLER yahoo.com,59177,RESELLER vidoomy.com,2717565,RESELLER

Alia Bhatt buys three new properties in Mumbai.

Alia Bhatt reportedly buys three apartments — one under her production house and two for her sister Shaheen Bhatt.

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt’s production house Eternal Sunshine Production Pvt Ltd has bought an apartment in Bandra West’s Pali Hill area for Rs 37.80 crore, as per reports. The actress has also said to have bought two houses and gifted them to her sister Shaheen Bhatt.

Moneycontrol reported, as per documents gained by IndexTap.com, the apartment bought is spread across 2,497 sq ft and is situated in the Aerial View Cooperative Housing Society Limited. The residential property was reportedly bought from Gold Street Mercantile Company Pvt Ltd. The agreement was registered on April 10, 2023, and a stamp duty of Rs 2.26 crore was paid.

The report also revealed that Alia gifted two houses to her sister Shaheen Bhatt via Prize Certificate. The apartments, which are worth Rs 7.68 crore (market value) as per Zapkey.com, are located in Gigi Apartments in AB Nair Road Juhu, Mumbai. It is reported that the first house is spread across 1,197 sq ft and the second flat is 889.75 sq ft. “A stamp duty of Rs 30.75 lakh has been paid for the transaction. It comes with one car parking,” the report added.

Alia Bhatt is yet to react to the reports.

Meanwhile, the actress was spotted on Monday night at the Mumbai airport, heading out of the city. The actress opted for a casual look for her night flight. The paparazzi also spotted Shaheen with her. Earlier in the day, Alia also made headlines after she shared an adorable picture of Ranbir Kapoor playing with their daughter Raha.

On the work front, Alia will next be seen Heart of Stone, her Hollywood debut film. The film also stars Gal Gadot. She also has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. Helmed by Karan Johar, the film will also star Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and Dharmendra in pivotal roles. The film has been slated to release on July 28. Apart from this, the actress also has Jee Le Zara with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here

dishya
Dishya Sharma

Dishya Sharma, Chief Sub Editor, is part of the entertainment team at News18. She eats, sleeps, and drinks entertainment. While Indian films have fuelRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm ctg boishakhi mela
ফুলঝাড়ু ডালা-কুলোর বৈশাখী মেলা শুরু, বলিখেলা মঙ্গলবার
বাংলাদেশ
1682373377 photo
SRH vs DC Highlights: All-round Axar Patel hands Delhi Capitals second win, Sunrisers Hyderabad lose three on the trot | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
image 45
Skin condition in summer, ‘take care of your skin’ by following the tips of experts – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
alia bhatt shaheen bhatt
Alia Bhatt Buys Apartment In Pali Hill Rs 37.80 Cr, Gifts Shaheen TWO Homes Worth Rs 7.8 Cr: Report
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
butterfly ecommerce ecommerce barta

বাটারফ্লাই দিচ্ছে ওয়াশিং মেশিনে ৫% ছাড়

 New Project 2022 09 03T200040.693

চুল ভাল থাকবে, স্টাইলও হবে নজরকাড়া! জানুন গোল ব্রাশ কীভাবে ব্যবহার করবেন – News18 Bangla

 Google Street

Google Street View || প্রতীক্ষার অবসান! গুগল স্ট্রিট ভিউ কি এবার ভারতেও? 

 indian bride

Try These Trendy Bridal Looks for Your Wedding Day

 google chat

Google Chat Is Warning Users Against Phishing Attacks Through New Banner

 phoenix finance 1

সাপ্তাহিক দর পতনের শীর্ষে ফিনিক্স ফাইন্যান্স – Corporate Sangbad

 Sonali Aansh Industries Limited 2 2202201417

সোনালী আঁশ লিমিটেডের কোনো মূল্য সংবেদনশীল তথ্য নেই

 prothomalo bangla 2021 08 09cc953f 37ac 4b08 8f4c b6c6dcf8091f WHATSAPP IMAGE 2021 08 22 AT 85710 PM095333

বসানো হলো শেষ স্লাব, পূর্ণাঙ্গ রূপ পেল পদ্মা সেতু

 received 617664333521113

স্বামীকে হত্যা করে ৯৯৯ ফোন করে পুলিশের সহযোগীতা চাইলেন স্ত্রী

 1627837684 vincent h pala

Meghalaya MP Wants Central Intervention on Assam-Mizoram Border Row