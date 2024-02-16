Alia Bhatt Calls Poacher ‘One Of The Best Shows’: ‘So Grateful To Be…’

Emmy Award-winning director Richie Mehta has returned with yet-another investigative thriller titled Poacher, which will stream from February 23, on Prime Video. Alia Bhatt, who is also the executive producer of the web series, took to her Instagram handle to praise the show.

Sharing a bunch of happy moments from the trailer launch event, “Poacher is one of the best shows I’ve seen in a very long time & I’m so grateful to be associated with such powerful storytelling that not only will entertain you.. but it’ll also stay with you long after!!”

She added, “With the most fabulous creator #RichieMehta and the outstanding cast… @dibyenduofficial @roshan.matthew, special mention to my most favourite actor of all time, @nimisha_sajayan – we missed you so much yesterday… the beating heart of Poacher!!! Hope you feel better very soon ♥️ Poacher, coming to you next Friday on 23rd February on @primevideoin .”

Have a look at the same:

Earlier at the trailer launch event, Alia Bhatt mentioned why she decided to be a part of the project and what appealed to her the most. Sharing her story, she said, “Richie and I met back in 2022. I was full-blown pregnant and just about to pop. We spoke about everything under the sun – parenting, cinema, art and in that meeting he took me to through the world of Poacher. Firstly, I was flabbergasted that it was all based on true events. He was gracious enough to share the first two episodes, I then watched the whole show.”

She went on to add, “Forget executive producer, I responded as a person. When I first saw the show, I couldn’t stop watching it. It is a binge and how! You can’t take your eyes off from the screen. Nimisha is outstanding, Roshan, who I have had the honour of working with, has been unbelievable and Dibyendu as well. Not just the three of them, but the whole cast – they hold your attention.”

Alia also narrated how it all panned out for her. Speaking about the series, she mentioned, “Richie has told this story so beautifully. It moved me emotionally, and physically towards him and I told him, ‘tell me what I can do and how can I help’. My partner/sister Shaheen Bhatt and our business head Grishma, we are a tiny team of three. But we really believe that we would like to be a part of stories that move and impact you and stir some sort of conversation. We went through an interrogation with Richie after we watched it. I can write it here and tell you that your minds are going to be blown.”

Earlier, Alia also took to her Instagram handle to share a teaser video of herself, where she is seen in the jungles of Kerala. “This is the first for me because I am not in the trailer. But there’s still butterflies, elephants, tigers and monkeys inside, because when you are creatively connected and you want something to do really well then there’s anticipation and nerves. I have to say that it feels relaxing to not be in the trailer, but it is very exciting. Can’t wait for people to watch the show on February 23, and then we will talk more,” she said, wrapping up.