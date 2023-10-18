বুধবার , ১৮ অক্টোবর ২০২৩ | ২রা কার্তিক, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Alia Bhatt CONFIRMS Kriti Sanon Is Her Neighbour Now, Tells Mimi Star ‘Meet Soon So Ranbir Can…’

অক্টোবর ১৮, ২০২৩ ১২:১০ অপরাহ্ণ
alia bhatt kriti sanon 2023 10 03089e26890e6df978e66dbbf0ab61a0


Curated By: Chirag Sehgal

Last Updated: October 18, 2023, 11:27 IST

Kriti Sanon drops an adorable photo with Alia Bhatt from the National Award 2023 ceremony. (Photo: Instagram)

Kriti Sanon drops an adorable photo with Alia Bhatt from the National Award 2023 ceremony. (Photo: Instagram)

Kriti Sanon hugs Alia Bhatt as she shares her Best Actress National Award win with the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress.

Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon were honoured with the Best Actress National Award on Tuesday, October 17 in New Delhi for their respective movies Gangubai Kathiawadi and Mimi. While several pictures of the two actresses from the ceremony are going viral on social media, Kriti also recently took to her Instagram stories and dropped an adorable picture in which she was seen hugging Alia. The two were all smiles as they posed for the camera.

In the caption, Kriti wrote, “Aliaaaa! @aliaabhatt Our smiles say it all! Will remember our moment we shared just before getting on stage”. She further revealed that the photo was clicked by Alia’s actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor. “Ranbir did click a cute pic haan!” Kriti added.

Alia also re-shared Kriti’s story and confirmed that the Mimi actress is her new ‘neighbour’. In July this year, reports claiming Kriti is house hunting in Mumbai made headlines. Confirming the same, Alia wrote, “Congratulation mimi…yesterday was so much more special cause of the moment we shared..lots of love neighbour..meet soon so Ranbir can take more pictures of us haha”.

whatsapp image 2023 10 18 at 10.39.39 am 2023 10 f1229c681ba5f43be0b21484dfc5ddf8
Screengrab of Alia Bhatt’s Instagram story. 

On Tuesday, another video surfaced online in which Alia and Kriti were seen exchanging heartfelt congratulations. In the same clip, Ranbir Kapoor also hugged Kriti warmly and congratulated her on the big win.

Even when the National Awards 2023 were announced in August this year, Kriti exclusively told News18 Showsha that she had called up Alia to have a hearty chat. “I’ve always admired Alia as an actor and she was phenomenal in Gangubai Kathiawadi. We’ve both played the title role in our respective films and it’s a proud moment to be sharing this prestigious award with her! I called her up and both of us were just too excited,” she told us.

Congratulations Kriti Sanon and Alia Bhatt! 

chirag
Chirag Sehgal

Chirag Sehgal, Sub Editor at News18, covers Bollywood, television and K-pop group BTS. Apart from digging deep into the world of television and BollywRead More



