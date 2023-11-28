মঙ্গলবার , ২৮ নভেম্বর ২০২৩ | ১৩ই অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Alia Bhatt Falls Prey To Deepfake After Rashmika Mandanna, Rishab Shetty Drops Haunting Kantana 2 Teaser

alia kantara 2023 11 1590454e483ba112cb123903d9853598


Last Updated: November 27, 2023, 22:08 IST

Alia Bhatt Falls Prey To Deepfake; Rishab Shetty’s Kantara 2 Teaser Out

From Alia Bhatt’s Deepfake video to Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Teaser, check out all important happenings of the day

Just after a viral deepfake video that seems to depict Rashmika Mandanna entering an elevator emerged on social media, there’s been a widespread outcry about the misuse of technology and the absence of adequate legal safeguards that have allowed this harmful use of artificial intelligence (AI) to flourish. And now, a video of with morphed face of Alia Bhatt has now gone viral across on social media. In the video, Alia Bhatt’s face is edited over a different lady and the latter can be seen sitting on the bed. The video features a girl wearing a blue floral, strapy co-ord set featuring Alia’s face, while she makes gestures towards the camera.

For more info: Alia Bhatt Falls Prey To Deepfake After Rashmika Mandanna, Katrina Kaif; SHOCKING Video Goes Viral

Following the immense success of “Kantara: A Legend” last year, Hombale Films is set to captivate audiences once again with their latest cinematic masterpiece, “Kantara Chapter 1.” The first look of the highly anticipated movie has been revealed by the makers, promising an intense and divine cinematic experience. The teaser gives a glimpse of actor-director Rishab Shetty in a never-seen before avatar and allows one to enter into his visionary world created by the Director for himself.

For more info: Kantara 2 Teaser: Rishab Shetty Is Covered in Blood and Has Fire In His Eyes in First Look, Watch

Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak was a powerful film that had received widespread accaim after it’s release. However, the Meghna Gulzar film was also embroiled in a controversy after Deepika Padukone visited Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) during the CAA-NRC protests. Now the film-maker has admitted that Deepika Padukone’s visit three days prior to its release ‘made a dent’ on her film. In an interview with Indian Express, Meghna Gulzar shared,”I am sure that the answer is pretty obvious. Yes, of course, it made a dent on the film. Because the conversation went from acid violence, which I intended the film to amplify, to somewhere else. So, of course it impacted the film. There is no denying that.”

For more info: Meghna Gulzar BREAKS Silence on Deepika Padukone’s JNU Visit, Says It Affected Chhapaak: ‘No Denying It’

Excitement is running high for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, with hopes that it will surpass the Rs 50 crore mark on its opening day. The advance bookings for the film began on Saturday, and early indicators suggest that the predictions are on track, indicating the potential for the film to clock the biggest opening in both Ranbir and the Vanga’s careers.

For more info: Animal Storms Box Office, Sells 2 Lakh Tickets in Just 1 Day and Mints Rs 6.40 Cr; Sam Bahadur Lags

Sunny Deol came under fire after he was seen sharing a laugh with Vindu Dara Singh and others present at director Raj Kumar Kohli’s funeral. The filmmaker, who was also the father of actor Armaan Kohli, died on Saturday. Armaan’s friend and publicist Vijay Grover confirmed the news. The funeral took place later that evening and a special prayer meet was hosted on Sunday evening. Sunny Deol joined Shatrughan Sinha and Jackie Shroff, among others, at the prayer meet.

For more info: ‘Shameless’: Sunny Deol BRUTALLY Trolled For Laughing at Raj Kumar Kohli’s Prayer Meet | Watch

akriti 2023 11 698b540ff96aa0b9bb114a1ddcbe594e
Akriti Anand

Akriti Anand is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. A news writer with over a decade of experience, Akriti loves to keep a close watRead More



Source link

