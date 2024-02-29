বৃহস্পতিবার , ২৯ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৪ | ১৬ই ফাল্গুন, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Alia Bhatt Holds Raha in Arms, Ranbir Kapoor Waves at Paps As They Leave for Anant-Radhika’s Pre-Wedding Bash | Watch

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ফেব্রুয়ারি ২৯, ২০২৪ ১১:৫২ পূর্বাহ্ণ
ali ranbir 2024 02 718f5ad4f8291eb27d6c967fb1edbf38


Curated By: Chirag Sehgal

Last Updated: February 29, 2024, 11:12 IST

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor leave for Jamnagar. (Photos: Instagram and Viral Bhayani)

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor leave for Jamnagar. (Photos: Instagram and Viral Bhayani)

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son Anant Ambani and industrialist Viren Merchant’s daughter Radhika Merchant are all set to host their pre-wedding festivities from March 1 to 3 in Jamnagar.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are all set to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebrations. On Thursday morning, the couple was snapped by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport while they were leaving for Jamnagar, Gujarat. In a video that surfaced on social media, Alia Bhatt was seen holding daughter Raha in her arms. Ranbir Kapoor was also seen waving at the paparazzi. They were also accompanied by Ranbir’s mother and veteran actress Neetu Kapoor.

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son Anant Ambani and industrialist Viren Merchant’s daughter Radhika Merchant are all set to host their pre-wedding festivities from March 1 to 3 in Jamnagar. Among others, Salman Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Manushi Chhillar and designer Manish Malhotra have already arrived in the city for the pre-wedding bash.

Several other Indian celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Rajinikanth will also be gracing the celebration with their respective families. Akshay Kumar will also be attending the pre-wedding celebrations with his wife, Twinkle Khanna. Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Saif Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor will also be attending functions.

Jamnagar holds a special significance for the Ambani family due to their deep-rooted familial ties with the city. Jamnagar airport, which is used to single-digit landings daily, will see around 50 landings on March 1. The entire airport is being spruced up by Reliance as is the route to the RIL refinery complex.

During the March 1-3 pre-wedding bash, Day 1 is called An Evening in Everland, with the dress code listed as “elegant cocktail”. Day 2 will host A Walk on the Wildside with “jungle fever” the suggested dress code. The final day will also comprise two events. The first one, Tusker Trails, suggests “casual chic” dressing, as guests are expected to further explore the green ambience of Jamnagar. The final party, Hastakshar, calls for an elegant evening with heritage Indianwear.

chirag mugshot 2023 11 497616095485420c6efb4b620d94357d scaled
Chirag Sehgal

Chirag Sehgal works as a Sub-Editor in the Entertainment team at News18.com. With an experience of five years in the media industry, he largely focuseRead More



Source link

