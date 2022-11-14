সোমবার , ১৪ নভেম্বর ২০২২ | ২৯শে কার্তিক, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
Alia Bhatt is ‘So Proud’ of Bestie Akansha Ranjan Kapoor as She Appears in Monica, O My Darling

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
নভেম্বর ১৪, ২০২২ ১০:৫৮ পূর্বাহ্ণ
alia akansha


Monica O, My Darling starring Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi and Radhika Apte hit the OTT platform Netflix on November 11. Helmed by Vasan Bala, the film also featured Akansha Ranjan Kapoor in a key role. Ever since its release, the murder mystery has been obtaining praise from Bollywood buffs. Celebrities and fans have taken to their respective social media handles to share their reviews and now to join the bandwagon, Alia Bhatt also lauded the star cast of the film. In particular, Alia heaped praise on her friend Akansha.

Akansha recently shared a slew of pictures on her social media handle. Some featured her in a black dress, while others were critic reviews of her film. She captioned the post, “Do I look sad? I’m trying my best to look sad. But how can I??!! When Nikki and MOMD (Monica O, My Darling) is getting all this loveeee!!!!” Resharing the film review that praised Akansha, Alia Bhatt dropped a sticker that read “So Proud”.

Take a look:

alia

In the film, Akansha essays the role of the daughter of a Netflix film company’s head. The flick is an adaptation of a novel called Burutasu No Shinzou, authored by Keigo Higashino.

Rajkummar Rao too shared a video on Instagram reels to share the critics’ reviews of the film and his performance. Along with the video, he wrote, “Overwhelmed and grateful for all the responses pouring in Thank you everyone for all the love and support!”

On the work front, prior to Monica O, My Darling, Akansha appeared in a web series titled Ray. She also starred in Ruchi Narain’s directorial Guilty. The film also starred Kiara Advani, Taher Shabbir, Niki Walia, and Manu Rishi Chadha among others.

Read all the Latest Movies News here





Source link

