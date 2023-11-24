শুক্রবার , ২৪ নভেম্বর ২০২৩ | ৯ই অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Alia Bhatt Joins All Living Things Environmental Film Festival: ‘Aim Is To Tell Stories That Evoke Thought’

নভেম্বর ২৪, ২০২৩ ২:০৪ অপরাহ্ণ
Alia to join as an advocate.

The festival is set to take place from December 1 to 10 with screenings scheduled in over 20 cities throughout India.

All Living Things Environmental Film Festival, India’s largest environmental film festival, has joined forces with actor, producer and entrepreneur Alia Bhatt’s production house Eternal Sunshine Productions. As the festival’s advocate, Alia Bhatt will be lending her support in bringing sustainability and storytelling together. Set to take place from December 1 to 10, the festival, now in its fourth year, is dedicated to leveraging the power of cinema to address pressing environmental issues.

Speaking of her association with the festival, Alia expresses, “It is such an honour to be associated with All Living Things Environmental Film Festival 2023. Cinema is not just a form of entertainment; it’s a powerful tool for sparking an important conversation, and the festival is a great amalgamation of the same. At Eternal Sunshine Productions, our aim is to tell stories that evoke thought or change in whatever way possible and it’s such a joy for us at Eternal to be supporting a festival that wants to tell powerful stories while being environmentally conscious, driving meaningful change. As a young production company, this will be an instrumental learning and an important step towards fulfilling this vision.”

Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt established their production house, Eternal Sunshine Productions, to bring stories that are relevant, strike conversations and connect with a larger demographic. ALT EFF shares this vision, utilizing the medium of film to engage audiences across the nation and prompt discussions on crucial topics. This year, ALT EFF is set to make an even greater impact with screenings scheduled in over 20 cities throughout India with films selected from across 50 countries.

Alia Bhatt, celebrated for her conscientious approach and advocacy on social and environmental causes, is a natural choice for the role of an ‘advocate’ for the festival and everything it stands for. Her commitment to using her influential platform for the greater good aligns seamlessly with ALT EFF’s mission to foster awareness and dialogue around climate change, sustainability, and the environment.

The festival aims to reach diverse audiences, encouraging dialogue and promoting awareness of environmental challenges that demand collective attention. The synergy between Eternal Sunshine Productions and ALT EFF promises a dynamic collaboration that will amplify the festival’s message and reach.

