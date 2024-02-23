Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani And Vijay Deverakonda Encourage Students To Ace Their Exams; Here’s How

It is not uncommon for celebrities to partake in trends on social media. From sharing their photos from when they were 21 years old to jumping on the ‘looking like a wow’ bandwagon, Bollywood celebrities try their hand at all Instagram trends. The latest trend is no exception. It is unexpected, yet fun. Students are posting reels, seeking motivation from their favourite public figures for their exams.

From Alia Bhatt and Vijay Deverakonda to Kiara Advani and Shubhman Gill, celebs are commenting on these reels from the students to encourage them to study hard for their exams. Have a look here:

A fan of Alia Bhatt posted a reel of the actress from Poacher’s screening and wrote, “If Alia Bhatt comments on this reel then I will start preparing for my exam.” The actress responded by commenting with laughing emojis.

Two fans of Vijay Deverakonda posted a reel and wrote, “If Vijay Deverakonda comments on this reel then we will start preparation for our exams.” Vijay Deverakonda responded with “Get 90% and I’ll meet you.” Have a look here:

Kiara Advani’s fan posted a video of the actress dancing and having a fun time. The video read, “If Kiara Advani comments on this post, I will start studying for my exam.” Kiara Advani commented, “Study and give it your best.”

Shubhman Gill’s fan posted a video and wrote, “Agar Shubman ne is reel pe comment kiya toh kal se padhna shuru kar doongi.” Shubhman Gill commented, “Padhai karna shuru kar do.”

The latest trend has caught everyone’s attention. It will be interesting to see if any other celebs partake in this trend.