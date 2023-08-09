Alia Bhatt Leaves Heart of Stone Co-Star Gal Gadot Shocked, Reveals She Is British Too

Alia Bhatt shares a great bond with her Heart of Stone co-star Gal Gadot and their pictures or videos are a proof of it. In a recent promotional video from her Hollywood debut, Alia revealed that she is British too, just like Gal Gadot.

The video began with Gal Gadot asking, ‘Is Alia Bhatt British?’ When the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress nodded positively and said ‘yes’, Gal added, ‘just like me’. Alia then explained, “My mum was born in Birmingham (England) but I have been born and brought up in India.” When Gal Gadot asked if her mother speaks British English, Alia denied and shared, “No, my grand mother lived in England for her whole life, so she has British accent.” Watch the video here:

Soon after the video surfaced online, one of the users accused Alia Bhatt of calling herself British just to step up in Hollywood. “She’s way more Indian than British and having never lived or assimilated into British culture, it’s amusing to see Alia exaggerate the little bit of British in her to be her predominant identity. All for the sake of bettering her chances in Hollywood,” the comment read.

Alia Bhatt is gearing up for her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone. It is a Netflix action film in which Alia plays hacker Keya Dhawan. Heart of Stone also stars Jamie Dornan, Sophie Okonedo and Matthias Schweighofer in key roles. In a recent interview, Alia shared she felt very well taken care of by Gadot on the movie set after she announced her pregnancy. “I remember when I had to call Gal and let her know that I was pregnant. I’m supposed to start shooting and I have all these action sequences but I wanted her to know because she’s the producer on the film and also I would have some restrictions maybe,” she told PTI in a virtual roundtable.

“And she was so warm, excited and started cheering, talking about how it’s great luck for the movie and that she’s got my back. I think very rarely you meet somebody and in the first two minutes feel very well taken care of, extreme warmth and just safety,” the actress added.

Heart of Stone will be released on August 11.