বুধবার , ৯ আগস্ট ২০২৩ | ২৫শে শ্রাবণ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Alia Bhatt Leaves Heart of Stone Co-Star Gal Gadot Shocked, Reveals She Is British Too

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
আগস্ট ৯, ২০২৩ ৯:৪০ পূর্বাহ্ণ
alia gal


Curated By: Chirag Sehgal

Last Updated: August 09, 2023, 08:58 IST

Alia Bhatt says she is British too 'just like' Gal Gadot. (Photo: Instagram)

Alia Bhatt says she is British too ‘just like’ Gal Gadot. (Photo: Instagram)

Alia Bhatt is gearing up for her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone which also stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

Alia Bhatt shares a great bond with her Heart of Stone co-star Gal Gadot and their pictures or videos are a proof of it. In a recent promotional video from her Hollywood debut, Alia revealed that she is British too, just like Gal Gadot.

The video began with Gal Gadot asking, ‘Is Alia Bhatt British?’ When the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress nodded positively and said ‘yes’, Gal added, ‘just like me’. Alia then explained, “My mum was born in Birmingham (England) but I have been born and brought up in India.” When Gal Gadot asked if her mother speaks British English, Alia denied and shared, “No, my grand mother lived in England for her whole life, so she has British accent.” Watch the video here:

Soon after the video surfaced online, one of the users accused Alia Bhatt of calling herself British just to step up in Hollywood. “She’s way more Indian than British and having never lived or assimilated into British culture, it’s amusing to see Alia exaggerate the little bit of British in her to be her predominant identity. All for the sake of bettering her chances in Hollywood,” the comment read.

Alia Bhatt is gearing up for her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone. It is a Netflix action film in which Alia plays hacker Keya Dhawan. Heart of Stone also stars Jamie Dornan, Sophie Okonedo and Matthias Schweighofer in key roles. In a recent interview, Alia shared she felt very well taken care of by Gadot on the movie set after she announced her pregnancy. “I remember when I had to call Gal and let her know that I was pregnant. I’m supposed to start shooting and I have all these action sequences but I wanted her to know because she’s the producer on the film and also I would have some restrictions maybe,” she told PTI in a virtual roundtable.

“And she was so warm, excited and started cheering, talking about how it’s great luck for the movie and that she’s got my back. I think very rarely you meet somebody and in the first two minutes feel very well taken care of, extreme warmth and just safety,” the actress added.

Heart of Stone will be released on August 11.

chirag
Chirag Sehgal

Chirag Sehgal, Sub Editor at News18, covers Bollywood, television and K-pop group BTS. Apart from digging deep into the world of television and BollywRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm REZAULNEWS
চসিক মেয়র-সিডিএ চেয়ারম্যানের পদত্যাগ দাবি বিএনপির
বাংলাদেশ
1691552547 photo
IND vs WI: Good to have someone like Suryakumar Yadav in the team, says Hardik Pandya | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
Disease x MAIN
করোনার ভয় ভুলে গেছেন, এবার নতুন আতঙ্কের নাম Disease X, অতিমারী আটকাতে জোরকদমে চলছে ভ্যাকসিনের খোঁজ
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
alia gal
Alia Bhatt Leaves Heart of Stone Co-Star Gal Gadot Shocked, Reveals She Is British Too
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
1637569956 photo

Live Cricket Score: Bangladesh vs Pakistan, 3rd T20I

 wm BNPNEWS01

খ্রিস্টান সম্প্রদায়ের সঙ্গে বিএনপির মতবিনিময়

 ezgif 3 32b29175a2

৪ কোম্পানির লেনদেন চালু কাল

 লিমিটেড

সিটি ব্যাংক লিমিটেডের ৭০০ কোটি টাকার বন্ড অনুমোদন – Corporate Sangbad

 salman palak ibrahim

Salman Khan’s Neighbour Alleges Bodies of Film Stars Are Buried in Panvel Farmhouse; Palak Tiwari Clicked With Ibrahim Ali Khan

 Mohila awamileage

মহিলা আওয়ামী লীগের সম্মেলন শনিবার, নেতৃত্ব পরিবর্তনের আভাস

 Maisvandari Edit

চট্টগ্রামে সুফি সম্মেলনে অসাম্প্রদায়িক বাংলাদেশ গড়ার ডাক

 galaxy

Samsung galaxy A54 features and price, Samsung galaxy A54 এর দাম ও ফিচার্স – News18 Bangla

 wm wildfires

ফ্রান্স, স্পেন ও পর্তুগালের দাবানল নিয়ন্ত্রণহীন

 shephard industry

২৫ জুন শেফার্ড ইন্ডাস্ট্রিজের ইজিএম – Corporate Sangbad