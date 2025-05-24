Last Updated: May 24, 2025, 22:28 IST

Alia Bhatt dazzled in a Gucci saree at the 78th Cannes Film Festival closing ceremony.

Cannes 2025: Alia Bhatt Makes India Proud In First Ever Gucci Saree For Day 2 Look (Photo: Instagram)

Alia Bhatt is slaying- and how! The actress stunned in Gucci’s first-ever saree inspired look at the Cannes Film Festival 2025 finale, and fans can’t stop gushing over her. Pictures and videos of the actress from the red carpet are going viral on social media. The standout saree was drenched in Swarovski crystals and featured the brand’s signature monogram.

Alia Bhatt’s look was the perfect blend of traditional and contemporary elements. She looked graceful in the stunning shimmery saree, as she walked the red carpet and waved at the paparazzi. The Gucci saree was paired with a matching blouse featuring plunging neckline. She accessorized minimally with a dainty neckpiece and matching earrings.

Pictures of the actress’ look at the 78th Cannes Film Festival closing ceremony also went viral on Reddit, and netizens were all praise for her breath-taking look. “This is the first ever saree by gucci btw, this is a huge moment. and i love the look and her in this, so gorgeous,” wrote one fan, while another one commented, “THIS IS WHAT WE WANTED, YES ALIA!” A third fan wrote, “Damn alia is serving left right centre.”

Earlier today, Alia was spotted at Cannes, and she opted for a chic casual attire as she strolled through the city. She donned a white and black striped top with high-waist flared denim jeans for the outing. She kept her hair tied back in a chic, messy bun, and was seen wearing dark sunglasses as she walked around in the city. A few fans also approached her and asked her whether they could click pictures with her. She instantly replied, “Yes,” and went on to happily pose for photos with her fans in Cannes.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt attended the L’Oréal Paris’ Lights on Women’s Worth event at Cannes last night. She chose a bejewelled, figure-hugging gown by Armani Prive from their Spring Summer 2025 collection for the occasion. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, Alia appeared on the red carpet in a sleek, strapless gown that gracefully clung to her silhouette. The design was adorned with delicate, shimmering embellishments scattered across the fabric, giving it an ethereal sparkle. The bodice was particularly eye-catching, featuring a cluster of blue gemstones, which was complemented by a matching headpiece.

For her Cannes 2025 red carpet debut, Alia wore a breath-taking pastel-hued Schiaparelli ensemble. Styled by Rhea, the stunning off-shoulder bustier gown was made of soft ecru Chantilly lace.

