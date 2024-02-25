Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Papped Arriving For Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Birthday Bash; Video Goes Viral

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is celebrating his birthday today, February 24. During the course of his illustrious career, he has worked with numerous Bollywood stalwarts like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan among others and he is considered to be one of the best film-makers of all time. On Saturday, Sanjay Leela Bhansali organised a birthday bash and several celebs from the industry including Aditi Rao Hydari, Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha attended it. Among the attendees, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were also papped arriving for the celebration.

In a video that was shared by the popular paparazzo handle Instant Bollywood, one could see Ranbir and Alia arriving for the party. The clip even captured Ranbir waving at the paps from inside the car. The Animal actor donned a red t-shirt and Alia Bhatt looked elegant in a white ethnic outfit. The clip soon went viral all over social media.

Take a look:

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is teaming up with Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt for a new film titled Love and War. The film reunites Bhansali and Kapoor after 17 years and marks the filmmaker’s first film with Kaushal. Bhansali reunites with Bhatt after the success of Gangubai Kathiawadi. The new film was announced on Wednesday, January 24. The film is slated to release on Christmas 2025.

A source close to the development told Pinkvilla, “Love And War is essentially a love triangle with war in its backdrop. Ranbir’s performance in Animal blew SLB’s mind away. While Love And War is an action love story on the face of it, the inter-character dynamic holds key importance. While Alia and Vicky’s part have their own share of challenges in terms of performances, SLB over the years was looking to find a face for the role that Ranbir is doing at the moment”.

Now, it is being said that Ranbir will play a character with grey shades in the film. “It’s a twisted grey character and warrants the presence of someone who is not just a great actor but also a superstar. It has elements of heroism but deep within lies the psychic undertones. It’s a solid subject with strong scope for performance and that’s what has excited both Ranbir and SLB to reunite after 17 long years,” the source told Pinkvilla.

The news of the film was shared by Vicky Kaushal on Instagram. The post featured the announcement along with Kaushal, Bhatt and Kapoor’s signatures. Sharing the post, Vicky wrote, “An eternal cinema dream has come true. ❤️✨ #SanjayLeelaBhansali #RanbirKapoor @aliaabhatt @prerna_singh6 @bhansaliproductions #LOVEandWAR.”

It is said that it’s a fresh love story – not like Inshallah. Sanjay Leela Bhansali wants to shift away from intense period dramas and focus on a romantic tale, an idea he’s had for a while.