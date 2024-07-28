Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani’ Turns 1, Karan Johar Gets Emotional: ‘Love You Both From Last Life’

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh’s most loved film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani clocked 1 year today. The film, directed by Karan Johar turned out to be a massive hit at the box office and earned rave reviews from fans, critics and viewers. On it’s first anniversary, the proud filmmaker took to his Instagram handle to pen an emotional note to thank the actors, team and the crew.

Sharing a happy montage from the film, Karan wrote, “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani turns 1 today – and I am so heppy…so heppy! I am so humbled and grateful for the huge amount of love that has come my way this past year. The film was a celebration of Hindi cinema and I’m so honoured to have had such a celebrated cast and crew on the film!!!!.”

He further added, “@ranveersingh and @aliaabhatt have my heart forever! Best Rocky and Rani ever!!! Both of them made my life and job so easy! They came…I saw and they conquered…love you both from last life…”

Karan also thanked the senior stars in the film, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi, “Honoured to have directed Jaya aunty again, she was the most loved actor on our set! Love you so much aunty J! Privileged to have directed legends @azmishabana18 ji and @aapkadharam ji. When we finished working with them I felt like singing “Abhi na jao chodke…ke dil abhi bhara nahi” to them!.”

He shared, “The best ensemble any filmmaker could have asked for – @totaroychoudhury, @utterlychurni, @kshiteejog, Aamir, @anjalidineshanand, @namitdas, @abhinavsharma5 …love and immense respect for all of you!”

On a closing note he added, “Thank you to my boss and BFF @apoorva1972 … the spine and soul of DHARMA…who allowed all my ridiculous indulgences! To my writing team who are the heart and soul of the film and we would never have been where we are without them…. @shashankkhaitan (such a supreme filmmaker and writer, I’m grateful he gave me so much of his time and amazing energy) @_ishita_moitra_ , you wordsmith and with a sense of humour par excellence. @gogoroy (so so solid and sorted) and @somenmishra who orchestrated the entire creative process with such ease and brilliance!.”

The movie’s soul-stirring music was a key highlight, and it was crafted by the renowned composer Pritam and the lyrics were written by Amitabh Bhattacharya. In the film, Rocky Randhawa (played by Ranveer Singh) and Rani Chatterjee (played by Alia Bhatt) fall in love despite their different backgrounds. To win their families’ approval, they swap homes for three months to test their bond. The movie was released on July 28.