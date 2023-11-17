Alia Bhatt Reacts To Ranbir Kapoor Being Called ‘Toxic’; Vicky Kaushal’s Latest Look Shocks Netizens

Alia Bhatt has addressed the internet calling Ranbir Kapoor ‘toxic’ and a ‘red flag.’ for not liking her wearing lipstick and asking her to ‘wipe that off’. Alia shared her thoughts on the controversy on Koffee With Karan 8 during her joint appearance with Kareena Kapoor Khan. Speaking to Karan Johar, Alia said that Ranbir is the opposite of what the internet has projected him to be.

Actor Nana Patekar has finally spoken about the viral video of him slapping a boy who tried to take a selfie with him on the sets of his film. The video has sparked a major controversy, with netizens calling Nana out for being “rude” to his fans. Now, the actor has reacted to the viral clip and said that it happened “by mistake”. Nana posted a video message on social media and clarified that he was about to begin shooting for a slapping sequence with an actor when the boy walked over to him and got hit accidentally.

Anushka Sharma was overjoyed when her husband Virat Kohli broke Sachin Tendulkar’s record by scoring his 50th ODI century during the ICC World Cup semi-final against New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. The actress blew flying kisses towards Virat after his achievement. Anushka’s reaction was so cute that her Ae Dil Hai Mushkil co-star Ranbir Kapoor also couldn’t resist but look at her excitement. A photo of the same has gone viral online.

Arjun Kapoor sparked a debate online after he shared photos with David Beckham from a party thrown by his cousin, Sonam Kapoor in honour of the former footballer. Taking to Instagram, Arjun revealed he attended the party with Malaika Arora. However, social media users couldn’t help but notice that Arjun is taller than David. Several trolls took to the comments section and pointed out that as per the information available on the internet, Arjun is shorter than David. However, Arjun Kapoor clapped back at them and revealed his actual height.

Vicky Kaushal was seen stepping outside of his car and posing for the shutterbugs recently, while sporting dapper blue denim jeans and a black full-sleeved T-shirt. However, it was his full beard look that captured the netizens’ attention. Vicky Kaushal is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Sam Bahadur. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film is based on the life of India’s first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, emphasising his sacrifices for the nation. The film is scheduled to be released in theatres on December 1 this year.

