Alia Bhatt Reacts To Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups’ Teaser, Calls It ‘Dynamite’ | South-cinema News

Last Updated: January 08, 2026, 20:58 IST

Alia Bhatt reviews Toxic teaser.

Yash’s much-awaited film, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, has been creating massive buzz ever since its teaser dropped, and now, Alia Bhatt’s reaction has only increased anticipation. The actress took to her Instagram Story to laud the teaser and called it dynamite.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Alia Bhatt shared the teaser of Toxic and wrote, “Dynamite.” She also added fire emojis and tagged the cast and crew of the film, including Yash, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth, among others.

Toxic Teaser

Marking Rocking Star Yash’s birthday with a thunderous announcement, the makers of Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups dropped the film’s much-awaited character introduction teaser, officially revealing Raya, played by Yash.

Released amid massive anticipation, the teaser makes it instantly clear that Toxic is not designed to ease viewers in. It demands attention from its very first frame. Interestingly, Yash chose to introduce Toxic to the world in an unconventional way.

Before unveiling himself, the actor spotlighted the film’s powerful female ensemble—Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria—signalling that this is not a star-driven spectacle alone, but a story shaped by layered, commanding characters.

Set in the eerie stillness of a cemetery, the teaser opens with a sudden eruption of violence. Gunfire shatters the silence. Bodies fall. Smoke fills the frame. And then, through the chaos, emerges Raya—calm, composed, and completely in control.

Armed with a Tommy gun, Yash’s character doesn’t rush or rage. He moves with authority. Every step feels deliberate. Every glance suggests dominance. Raya isn’t introduced as a man seeking power—he is power. The now-viral line, “Daddy’s Home,” lands not as a punchline, but as a warning.

Written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas and directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups has been filmed simultaneously in Kannada and English, with dubbed versions planned in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and several other languages—underscoring its global ambition.

The film boasts a formidable technical team, including National Award winner Rajeev Ravi as cinematographer, Ravi Basrur on music, Ujwal Kulkarni on editing, and TP Abid as production designer. High-octane action is choreographed by Hollywood action director JJ Perry (John Wick) alongside National Award-winning duo Anbariv and Kecha Khamphakdee.

Produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, Toxic is slated for a grand theatrical release on the long festive weekend of 19th March 2026, coinciding with Eid, Ugadi, and Gudi Padwa.

First Published: January 08, 2026, 20:58 IST

