Alia Bhatt Reviews Ranbir Kapoor Starrer Animal Teaser, Says ‘This One Is…’

The teaser of Ranbir Kapoor’s much-awaited film Animal was finally released on Thursday, September 28. The day also marks Ranbir’s 41st birthday. Now, Ranbir’s wife and actress Alia Bhatt has also shared the teaser on her Instagram to celebrate his first collaboration with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Sharing the video on her handle, Alia wrote, “NO CAPTION NEEDED CAUSE THIS ONE IS #Animal in theatres December 1!!” In the teaser, Ranbir appears to be playing a man with a need for his father’s constant validation. Although he seems to be physically and emotionally abused by his father, he strives to defend his name and make him proud.

One fan wrote, “Mind blowing .” Another added, “Trailer mast hai Animal ❤️.” One fan commented, “Ranbir Kapoor ki acting ❤️.” “The expressions he gave after Anil stopped slapping him,” one person wrote. “This movie will showcase why RK is considered as one of the finest actor ,” added another.

According to the teaser, Ranbir’s attachment leads him on the path of becoming a gangster, eventually coming to face with his nemesis, played by Bobby Deol. Anil Kapoor plays Ranbir’s father in the film and Rashmika Mandanna plays his love interest.

Animal is Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s second Bollywood film after Kabir Singh. It is scheduled to be released in theatres on December 1. However, the film was originally set to be released in August. Due to a clash with Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2, Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 and Rajinikanth’s Jailer, the director chose to delay the film to December; also because the post-production of the film was incomplete.