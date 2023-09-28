বৃহস্পতিবার , ২৮ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২৩ | ১৩ই আশ্বিন, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Alia Bhatt Reviews Ranbir Kapoor Starrer Animal Teaser, Says ‘This One Is…’

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
সেপ্টেম্বর ২৮, ২০২৩ ১:০২ অপরাহ্ণ
alia ranbir 2023 09 91a3f4753da8e1573d841c5cb8485040


Alia Bhatt loved Animal's teaser.

Alia Bhatt loved Animal’s teaser.

Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol among others is slated to release on December 1.

The teaser of Ranbir Kapoor’s much-awaited film Animal was finally released on Thursday, September 28. The day also marks Ranbir’s 41st birthday. Now, Ranbir’s wife and actress Alia Bhatt has also shared the teaser on her Instagram to celebrate his first collaboration with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Sharing the video on her handle, Alia wrote, “NO CAPTION NEEDED CAUSE THIS ONE IS #Animal in theatres December 1!!”  In the teaser, Ranbir appears to be playing a man with a need for his father’s constant validation. Although he seems to be physically and emotionally abused by his father, he strives to defend his name and make him proud.

One fan wrote, “Mind blowing .” Another added, “Trailer mast hai Animal ❤️.” One fan commented, “Ranbir Kapoor ki acting ❤️.” “The expressions he gave after Anil stopped slapping him,” one person wrote. “This movie will showcase why RK is considered as one of the finest actor ,” added another.

According to the teaser, Ranbir’s attachment leads him on the path of becoming a gangster, eventually coming to face with his nemesis, played by Bobby Deol. Anil Kapoor plays Ranbir’s father in the film and Rashmika Mandanna plays his love interest.

Animal is Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s second Bollywood film after Kabir Singh. It is scheduled to be released in theatres on December 1. However, the film was originally set to be released in August. Due to a clash with Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2, Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 and Rajinikanth’s Jailer, the director chose to delay the film to December; also because the post-production of the film was incomplete.



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

CTG Murder
বাবাকে খুনের পর লাশ গুমের লোমহর্ষক বর্ণনা ছেলের
বাংলাদেশ
1695884636 photo
Rahul Dravid optimistic as key players gain match fitness ahead of ODI World Cup | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
Weight Loss Tips 2
Durga Puja Weight loss Tips: ১৫ দিনেই গলবে পেটের চর্বি, কমবে ওজন! পুজোর আগে রোগা হতে চুমুক দিন এই পানীয়তে
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
alia ranbir 2023 09 91a3f4753da8e1573d841c5cb8485040
Alia Bhatt Reviews Ranbir Kapoor Starrer Animal Teaser, Says ‘This One Is…’
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
mp minister mahendra singh sisodia

‘Join BJP or Face Bulldozer’: Row Over MP Minister’s Controversial ‘Threat’ to Congress Netas

 Ruma Thana

বান্দরবানে একই পরিবারের ৫ জনকে হত্যা, গ্রেপ্তার ২২ – Corporate Sangbad

 1627810466 jaydeep sarkar

Hope My Learnings from Anurag Kashyap, Sudhir Mishra Reflect in My Work

 received 1157892238089744

দেশ ভয়াবহ সংকটের দিকে ধাবিত হচ্ছে : মোস্তফা ভুইয়া

 marh vikramjeet virk

Amy Virk, Vikramjeet Virk And Dev Kharoud Impresses Fans With Maurh

 dhoni pandya grooving to desi beats 10

Meet The Newest Member Of Mahesh Babu’s Next; Deets Inside

 ctg corona bg 20220714080801

চট্টগ্রামে গত ২৪ ঘণ্টায় ৭৪ জন করোনায় আক্রান্ত

 Untitled 1 copy

৮ হাজার টাকা দিয়ে শুরু ব্যবসায় এখন ১৪ লাখ টাকার মালিক!

 IMG 20230302 WA0002

নাগরপুরে দৈনিক আমার সংবাদের জাকজমকপূর্ণ প্রতিষ্ঠাবার্ষিকী পালিত

 30 80

সাতক্ষীরায় স্কুলছাত্রী হত্যার ঘটনায় প্রেমিকের যাবজ্জীবন কারাদন্ড – Corporate Sangbad