Alia Bhatt Says She Won’t Let Daughter Raha ‘Move Out of House’ in 20s: ‘I Felt So Guilty About…’

alia bhatt with daughter raha kapoor 2024 05 b9ae1283c56e3aca5c63a529d7731ddf


Actress Alia Bhatt poses with daughter Raha Kapoor.

Actress Alia Bhatt poses with daughter Raha Kapoor.

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt welcomed her first child, daughter Raha Kapoor, in November 2022. The actress is currently awaiting the release of her next, Jigra.

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, who welcomed daughter Raha Kapoor with actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor in 2022, has opened up about navigating the challenges of being a working mother while also experiencing the guilt of neglecting her own mom.

In conversation with her mother, actress Soni Razdan, Alia spoke about how she wouldn’t want Raha to move out of home in her early 20s. Talking to The Nod Mag, Alia recalled, “I remember when I was pregnant and shooting in London for Heart of Stone, I couldn’t sleep for three days because I felt so guilty about how maybe I wasn’t a good enough daughter.” To this, Soni added, “She works hard on her mental health, but there are days she feels anxious about not picking up my calls or giving us any attention.”

Alia said that she couldn’t get enough time to spend with her mother because she started working when she was just 23. She said, “I was barely 23 when I moved out of the house. I’d be away on long shooting schedules, and sometimes you wouldn’t even know which city I was in. So that was a defining point in my life, and our relationship. But I do feel I left home too soon—and I won’t let that happen with Raha. Believe it or not, usually I’m a forward-thinking kind of person, but with Raha, I’m just taking each day as it comes. Papa recently told me: ‘If you don’t let Raha fall down, it will be the biggest mistake you’ll make because she’ll never learn how to pick herself up.’”

During their discussion, Soni also said that after a point she began feeling like Alia’s manager not mother. “Those days I remember feeling less mom and more like a manager. You’d barely spend five minutes with me in the morning for tea,” she said. However, the veteran actress said that she is proud of Alia and really happy about what the ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ star has achieved in life.

shrishti mugshot 2023 11 7bb105a564bf90c8f65ef71be2fe2958
Shrishti Negi

Shrishti Negi is a journalist with over eight years of experience in the media industry. She leads the Entertainment desk at News18.com. She writes brRead More



Source link

