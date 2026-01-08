Alia Bhatt Says Yash’s Toxic Teaser Is ‘Dynamite’; Dhanashree Verma, Yuzvendra Chahal To Reunite After Divorce? | Bollywood News

Last Updated: January 08, 2026, 21:50 IST

Alia Bhatt’s reaction to Toxic’s teaser has gone viral. Dhanashree and Yuzvendra might be seen in The 50.

Yash’s much-awaited film, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, has been creating massive buzz ever since its teaser dropped, and now, Alia Bhatt’s reaction has only increased anticipation. The actress took to her Instagram Story to laud the teaser and called it dynamite.

Read More: Alia Bhatt Reacts To Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups’ Teaser, Calls It ‘Dynamite’

The Indian Motion Picture Producers’ Association (IMPPA) has formally approached Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging the Indian government to step in over the ban imposed on Aditya Dhar’s blockbuster spy thriller Dhurandhar across several Middle Eastern countries. Despite its massive success in India, the film has not been released in markets such as the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, and Saudi Arabia.

Read More: ‘Unacceptable Suppression’: Film Producers Seek PM Modi’s Help Over Dhurandhar Ban In Middle East

Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal are likely to reunite for the first time ever since their divorce. If a report by Siasat is to be believed, the former couple has been approached for the upcoming reality show, The 50. While it remains unclear if either Dhanashree or Yuzvendra has agreed to participate, strong buzz suggests that both are in discussions with the team.

Read More: Dhanashree Verma, Yuzvendra Chahal To Reunite For The FIRST Time After Divorce? Find Out

Shobhaa De has reflected on how Rekha’s power is in her mystique. She said that if the actress makes herself too visible, she will risk being overexposed and losing that power. Shobhaa mentioned that since Rekha hasn’t done a film in over a decade, her charm and aura are kept alive only by her obscurity. Shobhaa lauded Rekha for being sensitive, intelligent and articulate.

Read More: Rekha Is ‘Exceptional, Never Boring’, Says Shobhaa De: ‘Unlike Jaya Bachchan, She Courts The Paps’

A special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Mumbai has summoned businessman Raj Kundra, husband of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, in connection with a GainBitcoin cryptocurrency fraud and money-laundering case. The court took cognisance of a supplementary chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) recently and asked Kundra to appear before it on January 19, 2026.

Read More: Raj Kundra Summoned In Money Laundering Case, Accused Of Holding Rs 150 Crores In Bitcoins

First Published: January 08, 2026, 21:50 IST

