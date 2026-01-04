Alia Bhatt Shares A Beautiful Family Photo With Ranbir Kapoor And Raha: ‘Up You Go Love’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: January 04, 2026, 13:07 IST

Alia Bhatt Shares A Beautiful Family Photo With Ranbir Kapoor And Raha: ‘Up You Go Love’

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are vacationing with their little munchkin, Raha. Recently, the actress gave fans a glimpse of a heartwarming family moment, and the picture has instantly melted hearts online. The serene photograph, captured against a breathtaking sunset by the beach, showcases the trio in a candid moment.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Alia Bhatt shared a sweet photo featuring a happy moment with Ranbir Kapoor and Raha. Ranbir is seen holding Raha up in the sky while Alia is watching them with smile. This moment immediately went viral with fans reacting. Many called it adorable. “& up you go love.. happy 2026,” read Alia’s caption.

Rift Between Ranbir Kapoor And Sanjay Leela Bhansali Delays Love And War?

Amid reports of a fallout on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming movie, Love and War, it has now been reported that the film is being delayed because of other reasons. A new report by Mid-Day has now claimed that the film is pushed once again because the team is currently working on it and that there are no creative differences between Ranbir Kapoor and Bhansali. “The unit is currently on a scheduled year-end break. This was locked months ago,” a source close to the production told the publication and then added, “Bhansali films are mounted on a massive scale, so any pause is immediately seen as a delay.”

The insider also revealed that the remaining shoot will cover “patchwork and VFX because it is a period film, select scenes, and musical portions.” The source then clarified on the rumours of fallout and stated that all actors are ‘fully committed’ towards the project. “There’s been no fallout,” it said and added, “These are long, demanding shoots. Ranbir, Alia, and Vicky are fully on board and committed.”

Besides Ranbir Kapoor, Love and War also stars Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in the lead.

Alia Bhatt Says YRF Spy Film Alpha Is ‘A Risk’, Adds ‘Male-Led Films Have…’

Alpha is YRF’s next in its Spy Universe, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari. This is going to be the first women-led spy thriller in the production house’s franchise. The film also stars Bobby Deol, whose glimpse from the film was shared in War 2. Recently, Alia Bhatt attended the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah, where she spoke about her upcoming film. “Alpha is the first female-led action film from the YRF universe, so that’s also a risk, because you’ve not historically seen that perform in the same way that the other male-led films have performed,” Alia Bhatt said, as quoted by Deadline.

The movie, which was set to release on Christmas 2025, has now been pushed to next year. Yash Raj Films’ highly awaited action entertainer will now release on April 17, 2026. The company confirmed this while revealing that the VFX of Alpha needs more time to present the film in its visually best shape to audiences.

