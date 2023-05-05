শুক্রবার , ৫ মে ২০২৩ | ২২শে বৈশাখ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Alia Bhatt Shares Dreamy Outtakes As She Poses With Singer Rita Ora At The Met Gala ; See Pics

alia


Alia Bhatta debuted at the Met Gala this year.
For her maiden Met Gala outing, Alia Bhatt dazzled in an exquisite white pearl-beaded gown created by fashion designer Prabal Gurung.

For her maiden Met Gala outing, Alia Bhatt dazzled in an exquisite white pearl-beaded gown created by fashion designer Prabal Gurung. The gown was a tribute to Karl Lagerfeld, the late designer around whom this year’s Met Gala theme was centred.She made a grand entrance with the designer, who himself wore a white tailored suit. For her first appearance at the prestigious Met Gala, the actress donned an ivory silk tulle and satin face organza ball gown with an exaggerated basque waist, adorned with hand-beaded pearls. She completed her look with a classic and natural-looking dewy makeup, a half-up, half-down hairstyle put together with a dainty pearl bow, which is a signature of Chanel brides.

Alia, who is back to Mumbai after the appearance, took to her Instagram to share a series of outtakes from the fashion’s biggest night. She captioned it, “outtakes”. Check out the collage here:

One of the pictures features British singer-songwriter Rita Ora, who was also draped in Gurung’s design. Vogue Magazine recently shared a video of Alia Bhatt getting ready for the gala. The clip features Alia starting off by trying on her Prabal Gurung gown, adorned with numerous pearl beads and a sweeping train. As the designer said, “From Mumbai to Met,” Alia quipped, “Cool, can somebody like lift me up now, and place me on the (Met Gala) carpet from here?”

Alia shared her thoughts on the prestigious event. She said, “When you talk about one of the major events in the year globally, the first that comes to mind is the Met Gala. It is very exciting, but I will definitely tell you that when I am stepping out of that sprinter van, I am going to feel like a little wobble in my knees. It is not going to be really nice because I have a very big dress, and very high shoes.”

