বুধবার , ১৬ আগস্ট ২০২৩ | ১লা ভাদ্র, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Alia Bhatt Sparks Outrage As She Reveals Ranbir Asks Her To ‘Wipe Off’ Lipstick: ‘This Is Toxic’

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
আগস্ট ১৬, ২০২৩ ১০:০৭ পূর্বাহ্ণ
alia bhatt ranbir kapoor 4


Alia Bhatt reveals that Ranbir Kapoor doesn't like it when she wears a lipstick.

Alia Bhatt reveals that Ranbir Kapoor doesn’t like it when she wears a lipstick.

Alia Bhatt has been facing backlash after she revealed that her husband Ranbir Kapoor would ask her to wipe off her lipstick because he liked her natural colour.

Alia Bhatt has created a stir on social media after she revealed in a recent video that her actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor would often ask her to “wipe off” her lipstick when he was her boyfriend because he liked her natural lip colour. The video in question has sparked a massive outrage on social media, with netizens calling Ranbir “a controlling husband”.

In the video, posted by Vogue India on its official Instagram account, Alia gives fans a glimpse of how she applies the lipstick. She shares, “The way I apply my lipstick is not considered [normal]. It’s a bit weird,” says Alia who takes the lipstick and moves her mouth across it to apply colour to her lips.

After applying the lipstick, Alia Bhatt says, “The reason I do this, I’ll tell you why is because a lot of time after eating I touch up my lipstick, I don’t know, I think something about moving the lipstick across my mouth is just way more tedious as opposed to moving my mouth across the lipstick… I thought, that was just something that I worked out for myself and then, I rub it off. Because one thing my husband [when he wasn’t my husband when he was my boyfriend as well] says when we used to go out at night, he used to say ‘Wipe that [lipstick] off. Wipe that off’. Because he loves the natural colour of my lip.”

Alia’s statement has not gone down well with a section of netizens. One user wrote, “She is literally glorifying such misogynistic behavior. But why? Well she might think it’s cute but it’s not. Her husband doesn’t like if her voice goes above certain decibel, her husband legit orders her to wipe off the lipstick she be wearing. Based on how she’s narrating, it smells like misogyny.” Another one commented, “That’s a Red Flag- WIPE IT OFF.” A third user wrote, “I can’t believe a top actress of her time rubs off her expensive lipstick because her “bf/husband” tells her to rub it off.”

However, there were also people who came to Alia’s rescue. One user said, “Is she obsessed with her husband? Yes. (I don’t see a problem though.) But why is everyone calling this misogyny? I don’t get it. If she preferred a certain way his hair/ beard looked and told him to do it that way, would that be considered the feminine equivalent of misogyny? Couples do that. She’s a successful actress with a very successful career. Clearly she’s not oppressed and wears many lipstick shades all the time. Over time we’ve really lost the entire plot.” Another one said, “When we love someone, sometimes we do what our partner likes. What’s wrong with that. Everyone does that. It’s normal.”

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt is currently basking in the success of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which is all set to cross Rs 150 crore mark at the box office this week. The film, which marked Karan Johar’s directorial comeback after seven years, received rave reviews upon its release. It also stars Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan.

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment — breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive interRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm Gas Cylinder Burst at Mirpur 25.01.2019 750x563 1
অক্সিজেন সিলিন্ডারের দোকানে বিস্ফোরণ, দগ্ধ ১
বাংলাদেশ
1692158989 photo
Lionel Messi’s goal count at Inter Miami jumps to…as the MLS club enters Leagues Cup final | Football News
খেলাধুলা
New Project 1 53
এই বাস্তু টিপসগুলি মানলে আর্থিক ক্ষতি দূর হয়ে জীবনে আসবে অর্থ ও সম্পদvastu tips to be followed for money with luck and finance in life – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
alia bhatt ranbir kapoor 4
Alia Bhatt Sparks Outrage As She Reveals Ranbir Asks Her To ‘Wipe Off’ Lipstick: ‘This Is Toxic’
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
untitled 3 72

Four Ways to Rid Your Body of Pain After Exercise

 wm MUKTIJUDDOPROJONMO

প্রদীপ প্রজ্বালনে শোকাবহ আগস্টের কর্মসূচি শুরু

 received 4169754769761054

রাজশাহীতে আট বছরের কন্যা শিশুকে যৌন হয়রানীর অভিযোগে ১জন গ্রেফতার

 wm Hidu ctg Edit

চট্টগ্রাম জেনারেল হাসপাতালে পূর্ণাঙ্গ এইচডিইউ চালু

 Untitled 8

টেলিভিশনের জন্য একাধিক নতুন চিপ উন্মোচন করল মিডিয়াটেক

 No Buyer 5

ক্রেতা শূন্য ৯ কোম্পানির শেয়ার – Corporate Sangbad

 received 901353310462770

মেহেরপুরে ভুয়া ডিবি আটক করেছে পুলিশ।

 wm Blaze News Photo 24 08 2021

৫ সেকেন্ডে দেশে আসবে প্রবাসীদের অর্থ

 image 149428 1633942328

মাকে হত্যার দায়ে ছেলের ফাঁসি

 Article 42

তাদের চ্যালেঞ্জগুলির মোকাবিলা করা এবং সহায়ক সমাধানের ব্যবস্থা করা – News18 Bangla