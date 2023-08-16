Alia Bhatt Sparks Outrage As She Reveals Ranbir Asks Her To ‘Wipe Off’ Lipstick: ‘This Is Toxic’

Alia Bhatt has created a stir on social media after she revealed in a recent video that her actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor would often ask her to “wipe off” her lipstick when he was her boyfriend because he liked her natural lip colour. The video in question has sparked a massive outrage on social media, with netizens calling Ranbir “a controlling husband”.

In the video, posted by Vogue India on its official Instagram account, Alia gives fans a glimpse of how she applies the lipstick. She shares, “The way I apply my lipstick is not considered [normal]. It’s a bit weird,” says Alia who takes the lipstick and moves her mouth across it to apply colour to her lips.

After applying the lipstick, Alia Bhatt says, “The reason I do this, I’ll tell you why is because a lot of time after eating I touch up my lipstick, I don’t know, I think something about moving the lipstick across my mouth is just way more tedious as opposed to moving my mouth across the lipstick… I thought, that was just something that I worked out for myself and then, I rub it off. Because one thing my husband [when he wasn’t my husband when he was my boyfriend as well] says when we used to go out at night, he used to say ‘Wipe that [lipstick] off. Wipe that off’. Because he loves the natural colour of my lip.”

Alia’s statement has not gone down well with a section of netizens. One user wrote, “She is literally glorifying such misogynistic behavior. But why? Well she might think it’s cute but it’s not. Her husband doesn’t like if her voice goes above certain decibel, her husband legit orders her to wipe off the lipstick she be wearing. Based on how she’s narrating, it smells like misogyny.” Another one commented, “That’s a Red Flag- WIPE IT OFF.” A third user wrote, “I can’t believe a top actress of her time rubs off her expensive lipstick because her “bf/husband” tells her to rub it off.”

However, there were also people who came to Alia’s rescue. One user said, “Is she obsessed with her husband? Yes. (I don’t see a problem though.) But why is everyone calling this misogyny? I don’t get it. If she preferred a certain way his hair/ beard looked and told him to do it that way, would that be considered the feminine equivalent of misogyny? Couples do that. She’s a successful actress with a very successful career. Clearly she’s not oppressed and wears many lipstick shades all the time. Over time we’ve really lost the entire plot.” Another one said, “When we love someone, sometimes we do what our partner likes. What’s wrong with that. Everyone does that. It’s normal.”

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt is currently basking in the success of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which is all set to cross Rs 150 crore mark at the box office this week. The film, which marked Karan Johar’s directorial comeback after seven years, received rave reviews upon its release. It also stars Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan.