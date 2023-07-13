Alia Bhatt Steps Out On a Dinner Date With Mom Soni Razdan and Sister Shaheen Bhatt; Photos

Alia Bhatt was snapped by the paparazzi on Thursday night as she stepped out for a dinner date with her mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt. In the pictures that surfaced online, the trio were seen posing for the shutterbugs as they flaunted their million-dollar smiles.

The mother-daughter trio kept it simple when it came to their look. Alia sported a white t-shirt with black trousers and looked simple yet pretty. While her mother sported a floral outfit, sister Shaheen also looked gorgeous in plain brown attire. Check out the photos here:

Alia’s outing with her mother and sister comes at a time when she has also been busy promoting her upcoming movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Directed by Karan Johar, the film also stars Ranveer Singh in the lead. Veteran actors Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan are also a part of this movie. Ever since the trailer has been released, fans are eagerly waiting for the movie. The film’s songs Jhumka and Tum Kya Mile have only added to everyone’s excitement. RRKPK will hit theatres on July 28.

Alia will soon also be sharing the screen with her actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor for Nitesh Tiwari’s adaptation of the Ramayana. However, not much details about the movie are known as of now. Besides this, Alia also has Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara in her pipeline. The film also will also star Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif in the lead.