Alia Bhatt Stuns In Gorgeous Saree As She Arrives Hand-In-Hand With Ranbir At Friend’s Reception | Bollywood News

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor made a stylish appearance at a friend’s wedding reception in Mumbai, stunning fans with their elegant traditional looks.

Bollywood’s most-loved couple, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, once again grabbed attention as they stepped out in Mumbai on Tuesday evening to attend a friend’s wedding reception. Arriving hand in hand, the duo served understated elegance and couple goals, leaving fans and photographers swooning.

For the occasion, Alia opted for a timeless traditional look. The actress looked ethereal in a white sequinned embroidered saree, paired with a matching blouse featuring a plunging neckline. She styled her hair in a sleek bun and completed the look with a statement choker and minimal accessories, keeping her makeup soft and dewy. Ranbir complemented her perfectly in a classic black kurta-pyjama, layered with an embroidered Nehru jacket that added a regal touch to his ensemble.

The couple was seen warmly greeting family members and friends before leaving the venue. Later, they were spotted exiting Gauri Khan’s restaurant Torri, still holding hands, much to the delight of the paparazzi waiting outside. Videos and pictures of their appearance quickly surfaced online, with fans praising Alia’s elegant saree look and Ranbir’s effortless charm.

The evening saw several other Bollywood celebrities stepping out for wedding celebrations across the city. Filmmaker Farah Khan, actors Ankita Lokhande, Karishma Tanna and designer Puneet Malhotra were among the many familiar faces spotted at Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben’s wedding reception. Kriti Sanon also turned heads at her sister’s post-wedding bash, dazzling in a mehendi green saree and embracing the festive spirit in full desi style.

About Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, fondly referred to as RaLia by fans, continue to be one of Bollywood’s most adored couples. Their love story began on the sets of Brahmastra in 2018, where they struck an instant bond and went on to date for several years. The couple tied the knot on April 14, 2022, in an intimate ceremony held at their Bandra residence in Mumbai, attended by close friends and family.

They welcomed their daughter, Raha Kapoor, on November 6, 2022. While the couple initially chose to keep her away from the public eye, they later introduced her to the paparazzi during the Kapoor family’s annual Christmas lunch. Since then, Raha has often been spotted charming photographers with her playful interactions.

On the professional front, Alia and Ranbir are set to reunite on screen for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War. The period drama, inspired by Sangam and Pearl Harbor, also stars Vicky Kaushal in a pivotal role and is slated for release later this year. Apart from the collaboration, both actors have multiple individual projects lined up, keeping their schedules packed.

