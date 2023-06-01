বৃহস্পতিবার , ১ জুন ২০২৩ | ১৮ই জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Alia Bhatt’s Grandfather Dies at 95; Soni Razdan Pens Emotional Tribute to ‘Daddy’

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুন ১, ২০২৩ ১:৪৫ অপরাহ্ণ
alia


Alia Bhatt's grandfather, Narendranath Razdan no more. (Photos: Instagram)

Alia Bhatt’s grandfather, Narendranath Razdan no more. (Photos: Instagram)

Reportedly, Alia Bhatt’s grandfather had a lung infection due to which his health condition deteriorated a few days back.

Alia Bhatt’s grandfather, Narendranath Razdan passed away on Thursday, June 1. He was 95. As reported by India Today, the actress’ grandfather was unwell for a while now and was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. Reportedly, he had a lung infection due to which his health condition deteriorated a few days back.

Alia Bhatt’s mother, Soni Razdan took to her Instagram handle and shared the tragic news. She also dropped a picture of her late father and penned down an emotional tribute to her ‘daddy’.

“Daddy ???? Daddy, grandpa, Nindi – our Angel here on earth. We are so thankful to have called you ours. So grateful to have lived a life basking in your incandescent glow. So blessed to have been touched by your kind, loving, gentle and always vibrant soul. You have taken a piece of us with you but we will never be parted with your spirit. It inhabits us all and will remind us always of what it truly means to be alive. Wherever you are – it’s now a happier place because of that beautiful laugh of yours. We love you our silly, beautiful, funny boy – until we meet again,” Soni Razdan wrote.

Rest in peace, Narendranath Razdan!

chirag
Chirag Sehgal

Chirag Sehgal, Sub Editor at News18, covers Bollywood, television and K-pop group BTS. Apart from digging deep into the world of television and BollywRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm ctg uni
হোটেলে ভাত খেতে গিয়ে তর্কাতর্কির জেরে দেড় ঘন্টা সংঘর্ষ
বাংলাদেশ
1685605683 photo
Wrestlers Protest News Live: If cognisance not taken, then it is not welcomed in democracy, says BJP MP Pritam Munde
খেলাধুলা
New Project 8 2
সকালে খালি পেটে ঈষদুষ্ণ জলে লেবুমধু মিশিয়ে খান? দেখুন উপকারের বদলে শরীরের কতটা ক্ষতি করেনreasons why you should stop drinking lemon honey mixed water in empty stomach – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
alia
Alia Bhatt’s Grandfather Dies at 95; Soni Razdan Pens Emotional Tribute to ‘Daddy’
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
delhi air pollution

What Effects Does Air Pollution Have on the Eyes?

 egg2

Weight Loss Tips: ছিপছিপে থাকতে ডায়েট থেকে ডিম বাদ? মন ভরে ডিম খান ‘এইভাবে’! ওজন কমাতে এর চেয়ে ভালো কিছু নেই

 asteroid

মহা সঙ্কটের মুখে পড়েছিল নাসার জেমস ওয়েব টেলিস্কোপ, শুনলে চমকে যাবেন – News18 Bangla

 wm 22

সাংবাদিকতা বিষয়ক কর্মশালার আয়োজনে তিতুমীর কলেজ সাংবাদিক সমিতি

 wm Ctg photo corona scksd

চট্টগ্রামে ২৪ ঘণ্টায় প্রায় হাজার সংক্রমণ শনাক্ত

 rohol

চুয়াডাঙ্গা জেলা জামায়াতের সেক্রেটারী রুহুল আমিন কারাগারে – Corporate Sangbad

 wm mostafa jabbar

শিক্ষাব্যবস্থার ডিজিটাল রূপান্তর চান মন্ত্রী

 wm joe biden

ইইউ বৈঠকে প্রথম মার্কিন প্রেসিডেন্ট

 wm germany

‘রাজনৈতিক উদ্দেশ্যে’ ভ্যাকসিনের বদলে স্যালাইন পুশ

 IMG 20221109 WA0002

খেলা হবে ডিসেম্বরে খেলা হবে আন্দোলনের বিরুদ্ধে খেলা হবে : ওবায়দুল কাদের