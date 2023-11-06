Alia Bhatt’s ‘Precious Doll’ Raha Kapoor Gets Special Wish from Dadi Neetu, Nani Soni on 1st Birthday

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are celebrating their daughter Raha’s first birthday today (Monday, November 6). On this special day, ‘Dadi’ Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram stories and penned down a sweet note for her ‘precious doll’. “…and just like that she turned 1. Happy 1st Birthday my precious doll Raha. We love you to the moon and back,” she wrote and added heart balloon stickers.

On the other hand, Alia Bhatt’s mother Soni Razdan also sent birthday wishes to her granddaughter with a heartwarming message. “Seems like just yesterday that you came into our world. Can’t believe it’s already been a whole year! Happy Birthday darling Raha. Happy Birthday to You (pink heart emojis),” she wrote on her Instagram stories.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot in April 2022 and welcomed their first child – a baby girl in November. The two stars have not yet revealed their daughter’s face but they often talk about her.

Recently, Alia shared that she and Ranbir can relate a lot with young parents who deal with the responsibility of bringing up their children and working simultaneously. The actress was speaking at the HT Leadership Summit when she revealed that Ranbir had to clear his schedule after she signed Jigra – her upcoming movie.

“The truth is you have to have your priorities right. Our priority will always be Raha first. And our work is a huge part of who we are. I know I don’t want to lose that side of me because it’s what makes me happy. It’s what keeps the fire alive. And when she’s old, she will respect that part about her parents,” the 30-year-old actress said.

“Even though we have professional help, we try to work our schedules around each other so that one of us is with her at all times,” she added.