‘All This Happened After…’: Drishyam 3 Director Reacts To Akshaye Khanna’s Sudden Exit | Bollywood News

Last Updated: December 29, 2025, 13:28 IST

Drishyam 3 director Abhishek Pathak reacts to Akshaye Khanna’s sudden exit, clarifying Jaideep Ahlawat is a new character and not a replacement in the film.

Drishyam 3 director Abhishek Pathak reacts to Akshaye Khanna’s sudden exit.

Amid ongoing controversy surrounding Akshaye Khanna’s exit from Drishyam 3, director Abhishek Pathak has spoken about the casting changes in the film. After producer Kumar Mangat Pathak called out Akshaye Khanna for his sudden exit and unprofessional and toxic behaviour, Abhishek also reacted to the issue.

Clarifying that Jaideep is not replacing Akshaye but that he is writing a fresh character, Abhishek, while talking to Bombay Times, shared, “No, Jaideep is not replacing Akshaye. I’m writing a new character.” Further revealing Ajay Devgn’s reaction to the development, Pathak shared, “He left it to me completely. Anyway, it’s more about me, Akshaye, and the production. So, I would rather leave that aspect of how we dealt with it out.”

“All this happened after the contract was signed in November. He left the movie five days before it was going on the floors. The look was locked, costumes were being made, the narration had happened, and he loved the story,” Abhishek shared while talking about Akshaye’s sudden exit.

Further, when questioned about the debate surrounding Akshaye’s look in the film, Abhishek said, “My film starts from the point where it ended. I couldn’t have him in the courtroom in the afternoon, and in the evening, he comes back with hair. How is it possible? That was the point I explained and convinced him. A few days later, this came up again, and that’s when we said we will work it out.”

Abhishek revealed that Kumar Mangat had earlier told them about the actor’s sudden exit just a day before Dhurandhar’s release. While stressing that it wasn’t about money matters, he said, “He is putting out those rumours. I do not want to talk about the amount we eventually locked. Yes, the commercials were revisited, but we somehow worked it out and reached a figure that was mutually agreed upon. Then the contract was signed, and after that, all this drama started.”

About Drishyam 3

Presented by Star Studios, the Panorama Studios production is directed by Abhishek Pathak and written by Abhishek Pathak, Aamil Keeyan Khan, and Parveez Shaikh. Produced by Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam 3 is all set to release theatrically on October 2, 2026.

First Published: December 29, 2025, 13:28 IST

News movies bollywood ‘All This Happened After…’: Drishyam 3 Director Reacts To Akshaye Khanna’s Sudden Exit