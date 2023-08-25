শুক্রবার , ২৫ আগস্ট ২০২৩ | ১০ই ভাদ্র, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Allu Arjun Gets Emotional As He Wins National Film Award; Saba Azad Opens Up On Her Love Life

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
আগস্ট ২৫, ২০২৩ ২:৪৪ পূর্বাহ্ণ
news wrap august 24


Allu Arjun reacts emotionally after winning the National Film Award for best actor. Saba Azad gets candid about her love life.

Allu Arjun reacts emotionally after winning the National Film Award for best actor. Saba Azad gets candid about her love life.

Allu Arjun won the National Film Award for Pushpa. Saba Azad reacted to her relationship with Hrithik Roshan.

Telugu actor Allu Arjun got emotional after he won the Best Actor at the 69th National Film Awards. The actor bagged the prestigious award for his stellar performance in Pushpa: The Rise. Allu Arjun made history with the win, becoming the first Telugu actor to bring home the National Award for Best Acting. In a video surfaced online, Allu Arjun was surrounded by his family and the team of Pushpa, including director Sukumar. As soon as his name was announced, the room erupted in cheers.

For More: Allu Arjun Gets Emotional As He Wins National Film Award For Best Actor For Pushpa, Video Goes Viral

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have been dating for quite some time now. They made their relationship official last year and often dedicate cute social media posts to each other and paint the town red with their public appearances. Reportedly, Hrithik and Saba met through a common friend.

For More: EXCLUSIVE: Hrithik Roshan’s Girlfriend Saba Azad Opens Up on Her Love Life, ‘The Only Part of My…’

National Film Awards Winners 2023: The 69th National Awards winners were announced today, August 24. The films that were censored from January 1, 2021, to December 31, 2021, were in the running for a National Award this year. On Thursday evening, the jury of the National Awards announced that Rocketry: The Nambi Effect won Best Feature Film Award. The Best Actor Award was presented to Allu Arjun for Pushpa: The Rise, whereas the Best Actress Award was given to Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon for Gangubai Kathiawadi and Mimi.

For More: National Film Awards Winners 2023: Rocketry Wins Best Film; Allu Arjun, Alia, Kriti Win Best Actors

In a big development in Javed Akhtar’s defamation case against Kangana Ranaut, the lyricist was asked to appear in front of Anderi court on August 30, as per the actress’s legal team argument in defamation case. However, Javed Akhtar’s legal team had moved Dindoshi court, which has now stayed the summons until next date of hearing. Javed Akhtar will not have to appear before Andheri court. Next date of hearing has been listed as October 18.

For More: Javed Akhtar-Kangana Ranaut Defamation Case: Court Stays Lyricist’s Summon Till October 18

As South superstar Nayanthara is gearing up to make her Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan in the Atlee directorial Jawan, an old video has resurfaced on Reddit wherein Karan Johar can be seen seemingly taking a dig at her. The video is from an episode of KJo’s popular talk show Koffee With Karan, guest-starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Akshay Kumar. When Samantha called Nayanthara the “biggest heroine” in the South, Karan disagreed saying that she was not at the top as far as his list was concerned.

For More: Karan Johar Gets Trolled For ‘Insulting’ Jawan Actress Nayanthara, Netizens Say ‘Kangana Is Right’

yatamanyu narain
Yatamanyu Narain

Yatamanyu is a multi-disciplinary Journalist & Photographer who dabbles in Films, Poetry, Music, Politics, Pop-Culture and everything in between. Read More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm Anupam Sen
‘বঙ্গবন্ধুর হত্যাকারীরা চিরকাল ঘৃণিত হয়ে থাকবে’
বাংলাদেশ
1692909993 photo
Neymar: Brazilian superstar Neymar could play in India | Football News
খেলাধুলা
1534087107 3
Health Care: কিওয়ানো তরমুজ খান! এক ফলে সুগার থাকবে নিয়ন্ত্রণে! বহু রোগের সমাধান! জানুন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
news wrap august 24
Allu Arjun Gets Emotional As He Wins National Film Award; Saba Azad Opens Up On Her Love Life
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
999 image 1625495776

[১] শেখ হাসিনা আমার মাতৃতুল্য, আম পেয়ে মুখ্যমন্ত্রী বিপ্লব

 betty white

Betty White, Legendary Actress And TV’s Golden Girl, Passes Away at 99

 WhatsApp Image 2023 08 04 at 8.57.15 PM

সিংহের আগে জঙ্গলের রাজা কে ছিল? জানেন কি ‘সঠিক’ উত্তর? মিলিয়ে দেখুন তো Who was the king of Jungle before lion Here is the answer you can never guess – News18 Bangla

 karan johar 1

Karan Johar Unveils Shiny Trophy, Leaves Contestants Excited

 1617631710 screenshot 20210405

Geeta Basra Urges Pregnant Women to Refrain from Taking Covid Vaccine

 samantha akkineni and naga chaitanya 3 1

Samantha Akkineni Is All Smiles in Her First Onscreen Appearance After Split With Naga Chaitanya

 1648905398 photo

Medvedev to undergo hernia operation, out for ‘one to two months’ | Tennis News

 stroke

৬০-এ পৌঁছানোর আগে কি স্ট্রোকের আশঙ্কা? বলবে রক্তের গ্রুপই! শুনুন বিশেষজ্ঞের কথা

 1595612642 news18 entertainment default image

Britney Spears Wins Freedom As Conservatorship Ended After 13 Years

 block market 6

ব্লক মার্কেটে লেনদেন ২৪ কোটি টাকার – Corporate Sangbad