Allu Arjun Pens a Special Note For His ‘Sweetest Lady’ Samantha; Is Pooja Hegde Dating Salman Khan?

As Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Shaakuntalam hit the cinemas today, her Pushpa co-star Allu Arjun took to social media and penned a special note for the team. The actor, whose daughter Allu Arha is also making a debut in the film, wished good luck to the entire team of Shaakuntalam for their release. He also hoped that the audience would like his daughter’s special appearance in Gunasekhar’s directorial. Read his special note below.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are celebrating one year of their wedding today. Alia took a trip down memory lane and shared some of the fondest moments with Ranbir to mark the special day. Sharing, heartwarming candids, she wrote “happy day.” The photos received much love from many, including Karan Johar, Karishma Kapoor and Mouni Roy. The couple was later spotted together, visiting the construction site of their new home.

Pooja Hegde clarified that she is currently single and is focusing on her career. She slammed the reports of dating Salman Khan and said, “What do I say to that? I keep reading things about me. I am single. I love being single. I am genuinely concentrating on my career right now. I am hoping from one city to the other city, that’s my goal right now. I can’t even sit and address these rumours anymore because what do I do now?”

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra took social media by storm with their intimate dance video. The video was shared by Instant Bollywood on its official Instagram page. In the clip, Tejasswi and Karan are seen getting cozy while dancing at a private party. Tejasswi looks hot in a sexy co-ord set, while Karan dazzles in an all-black outfit. The couple was attending a birthday bash where the video was taken.

Katrina Kaif liked a post urging people to ‘be kinder’ days after Neetu Kapoor’s post about marriage went viral. The Jee Le Zara actress reacted to Bella Hadid’s Instagram post in which she asked people “to be kinder”. Bella Hadid was showing support for pop star Ariana Grande who recently called for fans to “stop body shaming” her.

