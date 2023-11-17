শুক্রবার , ১৭ নভেম্বর ২০২৩ | ২রা অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Allu Arjun Sends This Special Gift To Actress Vaishnavi Chaitanya

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
নভেম্বর ১৭, ২০২৩ ১:৪২ অপরাহ্ণ
untitled design 40 2023 11 e580ead55ef1ebdeea99e63eb3a2b651


Vaishnavi has five films in her pipeline.

Allu Arjun is set to produce a film soon under his banner Geetha Arts, featuring Vaishnavi in the lead role.

Vaishnavi Chaitanya is a popular name among Telugu audiences and she requires no special introduction. Those who watched the movie Baby were particularly impressed by her stellar performance as a heroine, marking an impressive debut. Before this film, she already enjoyed a substantial social media following. Through her songs and engaging content on platforms like TikTok, Instagram reels and YouTube short films, this Hyderabadi artist stirred up immense enthusiasm in the Telugu states. Director Sai Rajesh astutely capitalised on her youthful popularity to enhance the appeal of his projects.

Apart from the fact that she has already five films in her pipeline, the actress is garnering the limelight with the fact that she has been sent a gift from South star Allu Arjun.

The news of Allu Arjun sending a cheque of Rs 20 lakh to Vaishnavi has hit the headlines and there’s a specific reason behind it. Allu Arjun is set to produce a film soon under his banner Geetha Arts, featuring Vaishnavi in the lead role. The cheque sent appears to be an advance payment for her involvement in the project. Vaishnavi, upon receiving the cheque, is reportedly elated and in a state of bliss about the upcoming collaboration.

Amid all these, Vaishnavi is set to star alongside Ashish Reddy in an upcoming film titled Love Me, and the shooting for this project has recently commenced. In addition to this, Vaishnavi Chaitanya has signed up for two more Telugu films. Discussions are suggesting that her next project with Anand Devarakonda after Baby will also be under the Geetha Arts banner.

Allu Arjun previously lauded Vaishnavi for her performance in Baby and her collaboration with Geetha Arts, for many, was on the cards. While many were astonished by her rise, many also predicted it long back after the success of Baby.

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau



