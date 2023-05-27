শনিবার , ২৭ মে ২০২৩ | ১৩ই জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Allu Arjun Will Not Be Seen Playing A Cameo In Jawan, Details Inside

Allu Arjun is not playing a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan.

Allu Arjun is not playing a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan.

Earlier it was reported, Allu Arjun will make his appearance as a cameo in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is collaborating with South mega director Atlee for Jawan and if the current buzz surrounding the film is anything to by, SRK fans are in for a big cinematic treat. While there are a lot of things one has to look out for, Allu Arjun’s cameo had made all the noise. However, fresh reports state that Pushpa star won’t be featured in the film.

According to the sources close to the Entertainment portal Bollywood Hungama, the rumours of Allu Arjun’s cameo holds no basis. They revealed, “Jawan is already a rage, ever since its announcement thanks to its casting the film has been a major discussion topic. Shah Rukh Khan fans too are eagerly awaiting its release, and have been hanging on to every reports that comes out. But when it comes to Allu Arjun featuring in Jawan the rumours are totally untrue,”

The source further shared, “It was all just a rumour that Allu will be seen in Jawan, in reality he was never even approached for a cameo. As of now the only cameo in Jawan will be that of Sanjay Dutt.”

Rumours were rife that the film, co-starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, would release on June 2 but looks like that’s not it. Taking to social media earlier this month, the Badshah of Bollywood revealed that one of his most-awaited films, have, indeed, been postponed.

In the caption, he wrote, #Jawan

#7thSeptember2023

During an AMA session, on being asked why the film is being delayed, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, “Takes time and patience to make something worthy for audiences.”

Jawan is set to be his second release of the year, following the blockbuster Pathaan, which raked in Rs 1,050 crores globally. The film is generating a lot of buzz among SRK fans, who may also be in for a surprise cameo appearance by Deepika Padukone, according to reports. According to reports, Jawan revolves around a man motivated by a deep desire for revenge seeks to right the societal wrongs and fulfill a promise he made years ago. He finds himself pitted against a fearsome outlaw who has inflicted tremendous pain upon numerous individuals.

