মঙ্গলবার , ১২ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২৩ | ২৮শে ভাদ্র, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 Release Date Announced; AR Rahman Breaks Silence On Chennai Concert

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
সেপ্টেম্বর ১২, ২০২৩ ৩:৫৬ পূর্বাহ্ণ
allu arjun ar rahman


Last Updated: September 11, 2023, 22:12 IST

Pushpa 2 release date announced; AR Rahman opens up on Chennai concert

Pushpa 2 release date announced; AR Rahman opens up on Chennai concert

From Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 locking a release date from AR Rahman reacting to the mismanagement at his Chennai concert, here are the biggest headlines of the day.

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s highly anticipated Pushpa 2 finally gets a release date. The makers have locked August 15, 2024 to release the big film. After the massive success of Pushpa 1, the makers have gone all out, to make a sequel that promises to be a massive entertainer. Pushpa was released in December 2021 and was a massive hit not only in the Telugu-speaking regions but also across other parts of India. Not just that, Allu even bagged the prestigious award for his stellar performance in Pushpa: The Rise.

For More: Pushpa 2 Release Date Confirmed; Allu Arjun To Return As Pushpa Raj On Independence Day 2024

AR Rahman finally reacted to the chaos that unfolded at his concert in Chennai on Sunday night. The musician held his highly anticipated concert, Marakkuma Nenjam, over the weekend and many fans were left furious after the concert was said to be oversold and many did not get entry. Many also complained of mismanagement of the crowd which led to suffocation and panic.

For More: AR Rahman BREAKS Silence After Fans Slam Chennai Concert Mismanagement, Organisers Issue Apology

On Monday, September 11, Virat Kohli clinched the title of the fastest batsman to reach 13,000 runs in One Day Internationals (ODIs). This cricketing veteran surpassed Sachin Tendulkar, who had set the record back in 2004 against Pakistan in Rawalpindi. Kohli accomplished this remarkable feat during India’s Asia Cup 2023 Super Four match against Pakistan, which took place at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. While Sachin achieved this milestone in his 321st innings.

For More: Ind vs Pak: Virat Kohli Smashes 47th ODI Century, Anushka Sharma Has The Sweetest Reaction; See Here

Jawan Box Office Collection Day 4: Shah Rukh Khan’s new film, Jawan, has set the box office on fire. The film, directed by Atlee, not only recorded a massive opening day collection but has registered the highest single day collection on Sunday. As per early estimates, Jawan collected Rs 85 Cr and that too only in India. Headlined by SRK, Jawan also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone in a special appearance.

For More: Jawan Box Office Day 4: SRK Film Records Highest Single Day Collection, Mints Rs 85 Cr on Sunday

Pooja Bhatt has broken her silence over her controversial magazine cover with her father, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, in 1990. The front cover in question continues to make headlines even today. In the viral cover, Pooja was seen kissing her father. During a recent interview, Pooja opened up about her viral kissing picture with Mahesh Bhatt and whether she regreted doing it. “No, because I see it very simple, and I think that unfortunately jo hota hai, a frozen moment can be represented and misrepresented in anyway.

For More: Pooja Bhatt BREAKS SILENCE Over Her Lip-Kiss With Mahesh Bhatt, Says ‘Mujhe Yaad Hai SRK Ne…’

Aditi Giri

Aditi Giri, Senior Sub-Editor at News18. She is a Bollywood and Biryani enthusiast. She loves talking to your favourite BTown celebrities, and brings Read More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm CHITAGAONNEWS 2
পুলিশের গাড়ি থেকে আসামি ছিনিয়ে পিটিয়ে হত্যা
বাংলাদেশ
1694469535 photo
‘First time in 15 years…’: Virat Kohli set for unprecedented challenge | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
Anti Ageing
বয়স ৩০ হোক কিংবা ৪০! দেখলে মনে হবে ২০, এই সিক্রেটে ত্বকের বয়স একলাফে কমবে if you want to remain 20 even after 30 and 40 then make these healthy changes in your life – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
allu arjun ar rahman
Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 Release Date Announced; AR Rahman Breaks Silence On Chennai Concert
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
IMG 20230822 WA0014

নাগরপুরে ১২ কি.মি সড়ক মেরামতে প্রায় ১৪ কোটি টাকা বরাদ্দ অনুমোদন

 59

কমিউনিটি সেন্টার ভাড়া করে পাবজি গেম, আটক ১০৮ – Corporate Sangbad

 wm Afghanistan

আফগানিস্তানে ভূমিকম্প: আন্তর্জাতিক সহায়তার আহ্বান তালেবানের

 express way7 20230902160629

সুধী সমাবেশের মঞ্চে শেখ হাসিনা

 1624154168 varun dhawan

Varun Dhawan Gets First Jab of Covid-19 Vaccine, Says ‘Don’t Be a Prick Go Get the Prick’

 babol akter

বাবুল আক্তারের জামিন না মঞ্জুর – Corporate Sangbad

 pjimage 24 2

Karanvir Bohra Says Kangana Is An ‘Awesome’ Host, Answers If The Show Is Better Than Bigg Boss

 kuttey

Arjun Kapoor Starrer Kuttey to be Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj’s Son Aasmaan, Motion Poster Out

 gsp finance

জিএসপি ফিন্যান্সের পর্ষদ সভা ২ অক্টোবর – Corporate Sangbad

 rahul gandhi lok sabha 1

Rahul Gandhi’s Punjab Rally May be Postponed as Leader in Italy for Brief Visit; Cong Slams ‘Rumours’