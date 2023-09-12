Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 Release Date Announced; AR Rahman Breaks Silence On Chennai Concert

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s highly anticipated Pushpa 2 finally gets a release date. The makers have locked August 15, 2024 to release the big film. After the massive success of Pushpa 1, the makers have gone all out, to make a sequel that promises to be a massive entertainer. Pushpa was released in December 2021 and was a massive hit not only in the Telugu-speaking regions but also across other parts of India. Not just that, Allu even bagged the prestigious award for his stellar performance in Pushpa: The Rise.

AR Rahman finally reacted to the chaos that unfolded at his concert in Chennai on Sunday night. The musician held his highly anticipated concert, Marakkuma Nenjam, over the weekend and many fans were left furious after the concert was said to be oversold and many did not get entry. Many also complained of mismanagement of the crowd which led to suffocation and panic.

On Monday, September 11, Virat Kohli clinched the title of the fastest batsman to reach 13,000 runs in One Day Internationals (ODIs). This cricketing veteran surpassed Sachin Tendulkar, who had set the record back in 2004 against Pakistan in Rawalpindi. Kohli accomplished this remarkable feat during India’s Asia Cup 2023 Super Four match against Pakistan, which took place at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. While Sachin achieved this milestone in his 321st innings.

Jawan Box Office Collection Day 4: Shah Rukh Khan’s new film, Jawan, has set the box office on fire. The film, directed by Atlee, not only recorded a massive opening day collection but has registered the highest single day collection on Sunday. As per early estimates, Jawan collected Rs 85 Cr and that too only in India. Headlined by SRK, Jawan also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone in a special appearance.

Pooja Bhatt has broken her silence over her controversial magazine cover with her father, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, in 1990. The front cover in question continues to make headlines even today. In the viral cover, Pooja was seen kissing her father. During a recent interview, Pooja opened up about her viral kissing picture with Mahesh Bhatt and whether she regreted doing it. “No, because I see it very simple, and I think that unfortunately jo hota hai, a frozen moment can be represented and misrepresented in anyway.

