Alpha Delayed! Alia Bhatt And Sharvari’s Spy Thriller Gets A New Release Date | Bollywood News

Last Updated: November 03, 2025, 18:29 IST

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari star in Yash Raj Films’ Alpha, the first women-led spy thriller in the YRF Spy Universe, now releasing April 17, 2026, due to extended VFX work.

Alpha is a female-led action film in the YRF Spy Universe.

Alia Bhatt’s Alpha is YRF’s next in its Spy Universe, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari. This is going to be the first women-led spy thriller in the production house’s franchise. The movie, which was set to release on Christmas 2025, has now been pushed to next year. Yash Raj Films’ highly awaited action entertainer Alpha, headlined by Alia Bhatt, will now release on April 17, 2026! The company confirmed this while revealing that the VFX of Alpha needs more time to present the film in its visually best shape to audiences.

Speaking about the date shift, a YRF spokesperson shared, “Alpha is an extremely special film for us, and we want to present the film in its most cinematic self. We have realised that the VFX will take a little longer than what we had initially assumed. We want to leave no stone unturned to make Alpha into a theatrical experience for everyone to cherish. Thus, we will now release the film on April 17, 2026.”

Another top trade source says, “The Alpha team wants to put out the best film for audiences to enjoy. It is a fair move by YRF. This was brewing as the VFX team was under a lot of pressure with regards to timelines, which were seeming unrealistic. So, the push of the release date is due to this only and not because of the current cluttered release window from Avatar to the end of January 2026. There is significant work pending, and that’s why Alpha is releasing in April and not February.”

More about Alpha

Fans got a glimpse of Alpha in War 2’s post-credit scene. In the sequence, Bobby Deol made a surprise appearance, marking his official entry into the Spy Universe. The scene showed him stamping the logo of an agency on a young girl’s hand. When the girl asked what it meant, Bobby’s character answered, “Alpha.” He explained that Alpha is the first letter of the Greek alphabet and their program’s motto: “The first, the fastest, the strongest.”

This intriguing interaction had fuelled speculation online that the girl might be a younger version of Alia Bhatt’s character in Alpha. Bobby Deol is expected to play the main antagonist in the film, who possibly trains Alia’s character before turning into her nemesis. Fans believe this twist adds a fascinating mentor-turned-enemy dynamic to the upcoming story.

First Published: November 03, 2025, 14:35 IST

News movies bollywood Alpha Delayed! Alia Bhatt And Sharvari’s Spy Thriller Gets A New Release Date