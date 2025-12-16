মঙ্গলবার, ১৬ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৮:১১ পূর্বাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Amaal Mallik Urges All Not To Link Him With Tanya Mittal, Calls Out ‘Nonsensical Romance’ | Television News Vicky Kaushal Shows Alia Bhatt Pic Of His And Katrina Kaif’s Baby? Her Reaction Goes Viral | Bollywood News TWICE Warns of Legal Action After Fans Invade Privacy During Personal Schedules | Korean News ‘AQI, AQI’ chants erupt as Lionel Messi welcomed in Delhi, crowd targets CM Rekha Gupta – Watch | Football News Explained: Why Cameron Green and other overseas stars can’t earn beyond Rs 18 crore at IPL Auction | Cricket News Who is Mallika Sagar? Meet the woman set to conduct the IPL 2026 auction | Cricket News Anthony Geary, General Hospital Legend Who Played Luke Spencer, Dies At 78 | Hollywood News Samantha Ruth Prabhu Reviews Dhurandhar, Calls Ranveer Singh A ‘Shapeshifter’ | Bollywood News Year Ender 2025: 10 Must-Watch K-Dramas From When Life Gives You Tangerines To Bon Appétit Your Majesty | Korean News Park Seo Joon Answers If He’d Attend BTS’ V Or Park Hyung Sik’s Wedding | Korean News
প্রচ্ছদ
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Amaal Mallik Urges All Not To Link Him With Tanya Mittal, Calls Out ‘Nonsensical Romance’ | Television News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: মঙ্গলবার, ১৬ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ১ সময় দেখুন
Amaal Mallik Urges All Not To Link Him With Tanya Mittal, Calls Out ‘Nonsensical Romance’ | Television News


Last Updated:

Bigg Boss 19 concluded earlier this month. While Gaurav Khanna emerged as the winner of the show, Tanya and Amaal were also finalists.

Amaal Mallik calls show moments with Tanya Mittal creative tasks, not real-life romance.

Amaal Mallik calls show moments with Tanya Mittal creative tasks, not real-life romance.

Days after the Bigg Boss 19 finale, Amaal Mallika has urged everyone not to link him with Tanya Mittal. On Monday night, the music composer took to his X handle and penned down a long note, urging everyone not to turn the show’s creative aspects into some ‘nonsensical romance’. Amaal admitted that even though Tanya took great care of him in Salman Khan’s show, he said things which must have ‘hurt’ her.

“Bhai yeh ek ‘TASK’ tha and it’s not right if I act all egoistic and don’t do what the host or guests come and ask of us. If the show needs some people to pair up for a task, do a dance skit or whatever it is…We have to. That’s the channel creative and you guys are constantly making this into some nonsensical romance,” Amaal wrote, while responding to a fan who shared a video of the music composer and Mittal’s romantic dance from the show.

“I am grateful to @itanyamittal for the care & concern she has had for me in this season. I know I’ve said things which must’ve hurt her and her fandom as well, but I am truly sorry for whatever I did in anger and to poke her. Just know such things happen and that’s how one realises his or her shortcomings and works on them,” he continued.

“So I request you all to please stop linking us & expecting us to be interacting in a certain way. Linking her constantly with me is going to tarnish her image & It is not something she or any girl deserves to be put through. I understand you liked our friendship/ camaraderie, but the fans on either side must learn to respect people and their space…My #Amaalians I request you to stop mud slinging & I request #TaniaFans to also respectfully start doing the same! Thank you,” Amaal concluded.

For the unversed, during the initial weeks of Bigg Boss 19, Tanya and Amaal shared a great bond. The former was seen taking care of the music composer whenever he was feeling low. However, things changed with time.

Bigg Boss 19 concluded earlier this month. While Gaurav Khanna emerged as the winner of the show, Tanya and Amaal were also finalists.

Click here to add News18 as your preferred news source on Google.
First Published:

December 16, 2025, 07:12 IST

News movies television Amaal Mallik Urges All Not To Link Him With Tanya Mittal, Calls Out ‘Nonsensical Romance’
Disclaimer: Comments reflect users’ views, not News18’s. Please keep discussions respectful and constructive. Abusive, defamatory, or illegal comments will be removed. News18 may disable any comment at its discretion. By posting, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.





Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Vicky Kaushal Shows Alia Bhatt Pic Of His And Katrina Kaif’s Baby? Her Reaction Goes Viral | Bollywood News

Vicky Kaushal Shows Alia Bhatt Pic Of His And Katrina Kaif’s Baby? Her Reaction Goes Viral | Bollywood News

TWICE Warns of Legal Action After Fans Invade Privacy During Personal Schedules | Korean News

TWICE Warns of Legal Action After Fans Invade Privacy During Personal Schedules | Korean News

Anthony Geary, General Hospital Legend Who Played Luke Spencer, Dies At 78 | Hollywood News

Anthony Geary, General Hospital Legend Who Played Luke Spencer, Dies At 78 | Hollywood News

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Reviews Dhurandhar, Calls Ranveer Singh A ‘Shapeshifter’ | Bollywood News

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Reviews Dhurandhar, Calls Ranveer Singh A ‘Shapeshifter’ | Bollywood News

Year Ender 2025: 10 Must-Watch K-Dramas From When Life Gives You Tangerines To Bon Appétit Your Majesty | Korean News

Year Ender 2025: 10 Must-Watch K-Dramas From When Life Gives You Tangerines To Bon Appétit Your Majesty | Korean News

Park Seo Joon Answers If He’d Attend BTS’ V Or Park Hyung Sik’s Wedding | Korean News

Park Seo Joon Answers If He’d Attend BTS’ V Or Park Hyung Sik’s Wedding | Korean News

Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST