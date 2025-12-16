Amaal Mallik Urges All Not To Link Him With Tanya Mittal, Calls Out ‘Nonsensical Romance’ | Television News

Last Updated: December 16, 2025, 07:12 IST

Amaal Mallik calls show moments with Tanya Mittal creative tasks, not real-life romance.

Days after the Bigg Boss 19 finale, Amaal Mallika has urged everyone not to link him with Tanya Mittal. On Monday night, the music composer took to his X handle and penned down a long note, urging everyone not to turn the show’s creative aspects into some ‘nonsensical romance’. Amaal admitted that even though Tanya took great care of him in Salman Khan’s show, he said things which must have ‘hurt’ her.

“Bhai yeh ek ‘TASK’ tha and it’s not right if I act all egoistic and don’t do what the host or guests come and ask of us. If the show needs some people to pair up for a task, do a dance skit or whatever it is…We have to. That’s the channel creative and you guys are constantly making this into some nonsensical romance,” Amaal wrote, while responding to a fan who shared a video of the music composer and Mittal’s romantic dance from the show.

“I am grateful to @itanyamittal for the care & concern she has had for me in this season. I know I’ve said things which must’ve hurt her and her fandom as well, but I am truly sorry for whatever I did in anger and to poke her. Just know such things happen and that’s how one realises his or her shortcomings and works on them,” he continued.

“So I request you all to please stop linking us & expecting us to be interacting in a certain way. Linking her constantly with me is going to tarnish her image & It is not something she or any girl deserves to be put through. I understand you liked our friendship/ camaraderie, but the fans on either side must learn to respect people and their space…My #Amaalians I request you to stop mud slinging & I request #TaniaFans to also respectfully start doing the same! Thank you,” Amaal concluded.

For the unversed, during the initial weeks of Bigg Boss 19, Tanya and Amaal shared a great bond. The former was seen taking care of the music composer whenever he was feeling low. However, things changed with time.

Bigg Boss 19 concluded earlier this month. While Gaurav Khanna emerged as the winner of the show, Tanya and Amaal were also finalists.

