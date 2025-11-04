Amala Akkineni Opens Up On Mixed Heritage And Parents’ Divorce

When a fair, soft-spoken beauty first appeared on South cinema screens, audiences were instantly captivated and curious. With her striking features and graceful presence, many wondered if she was even Indian.

The truth was just as fascinating: she was born to an Indian father and an Irish mother. At only 23, she played Suresh Gopi’s heroine and went on to charm the entire South Indian film industry.

That young woman was none other than Amala, now Amala Akkineni, who later became not just a celebrated actress, but also the wife of superstar Nagarjuna and the proud mother of actor Akhil Akkineni.

After many years, she has finally opened up about a chapter in her life that had long remained unspoken.

When audiences first saw the young woman who played the lead in Ente Sooryaputhrikku, many were intrigued by her striking presence. Amala portrayed Maya Vinodini, a complex, self-assured young woman, the daughter of Srividya’s character Vasundhara Devi. The film delved into the emotional struggles of a girl who grew up unaware of her parents’ identities, capturing the inner turmoil of a fragmented childhood.

Much of what circulates about Amala’s personal life revolves around her marriage. Married to actor Nagarjuna, Amala is the mother of Akhil Akkineni. This was Nagarjuna’s second marriage; actor Naga Chaitanya was born from his first wife.

However, recent attention has turned to Amala’s revelations about her mixed heritage, the daughter of an Irish mother and a Bengali father, shared during a heartfelt interview on the YouTube channel Aval Vikatan.

Amala Akkineni disclosed that her parents had divorced when she was young, and her father later remarried. Her father, a Navy officer, was brought up in Uttar Pradesh. Despite the separation, Amala was raised by her mother, with whom she shares a deep bond. She spoke fondly of gifting her mother a house, expressing her belief that every child should ensure their mother has a home of her own.

Her mother, now 88, continues to live with Amala and her husband Nagarjuna. Although Amala possesses several properties, she describes the home built for her mother as her greatest joy. She now cares for both parents; her father lives in the Himalayas in Uttarakhand, often spending ten days at a stretch there, attended by a caretaker.

Amala Akkineni has appeared in several South Indian films. Her Malayalam venture, Ulladakkam, featured Mohanlal, though Shobhana played the female lead.

After a long hiatus, she made a return to Malayalam cinema with C/O Saira Banu in 2017.