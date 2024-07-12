শুক্রবার , ১২ জুলাই ২০২৪ | ২৮শে আষাঢ়, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
Ambani Family Chants ‘Har Har Mahadev’, Performs Shiv Abhishek Ahead of Anant-Radhika’s Wedding | Watch

Ambani family hosts Shiv Shakti puja at Antilia ahead of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding.

As the aarti concluded, the Ambani family and their guests chanted ‘Har Har Mahadev,’ a powerful mantra dedicated to Lord Shiva.

In a beautiful display of tradition and devotion, the Ambani family hosted a sacred Shiv Shakti Puja at their residence, Antilia, to seek divine blessings for the upcoming wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The puja, a significant pre-wedding ritual, was attended by close family members and several celebrities including MS Dhoni, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Pandya.

The ceremony took place in the serene and intricately decorated temple within Antilia, a symbol of the family’s deep-rooted spiritual values. Mukesh and Nita Ambani, the proud parents of the groom-to-be, led the rituals and were seen pouring milk over the sacred Shivling, a ritual known as Abhishek, ensuring prosperity and harmony for soon-to-be-married couple Anant and Radhika.

Following the Abhishek, the family performed the Maha Aarti. As the aarti concluded, the Ambani family and their guests chanted “Har Har Mahadev,” a powerful mantra dedicated to Lord Shiva, resonating through the halls of Antilia. Music composer and singer Amit Trivedi also performed live during the ceremony. He sang his popular track ‘Namo Namo’ from the movie Kedarnath.

The ceremony was a beautiful prelude to the grand wedding, which is set to take place on July 12 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. The presence of international celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, alongside Bollywood stars Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, is expected to make this event one of the most talked-about weddings of the year.

WWE superstar and actor John Cena is also likely to land in Mumbai soon. Cena’s arrival is highly anticipated, and his presence will undoubtedly contribute to the global appeal of the event.

The main wedding ceremonies of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will start on July 12, with the auspicious Shubh Vivah or wedding function. The dress code is Indian traditional. July 13 will be the day of Shubh Aashirwad, and the dress code is Indian formal. July 14 will be the Mangal Utsav or the wedding reception, and the dress code is Indian chic.

