রবিবার , ৩ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২৩ | ১৯শে ভাদ্র, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Ameesha Patel Can’t Stop Smiling As She Hugs Shah Rukh Khan At Gadar 2 Success Party, Fans React; Watch

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
সেপ্টেম্বর ৩, ২০২৩ ৭:২১ অপরাহ্ণ
sakina jawan


Last Updated: September 03, 2023, 17:51 IST

Shah Rukh Khan and Ameesha Patel at Gadar 2 party

Shah Rukh Khan and Ameesha Patel at Gadar 2 party

Shah Rukh Khan was seen attending Gadar 2 success party. He even pose with Sunny Deol for pictures.

It was a night to remember as all Bollywood celebrities were gathered under one roof to celebrate the success of Gadar 2. The film has shattered all records and is still going strong at the box office. Right from Shah Rukh Khan to Aamir Khan, everyone came to congratulate Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel for their success. Many videos and pictures are going viral on social media. Amid this, a video of Ameesha Patel and Shah Rukh Khan sharing a hug has surfaced online.

In the video, shared by Viral Bhayani, we can see Ameesha is having a discussion with Shah Rukh Khan and then she hugs him. She is beaming with happiness. Soon fans were seen reacting. Many dropped heart emojis in the comment section. Earlier, a video went viral in which Shah Rukh Khan, Sunny Deol, and Aamir Khan were seen enjoying a fun moment at the party. They were seen laughing and talking.

Watch the video here:

Gadar 2 is set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pak war. In the sequel, Tara Singh (Sunny Deol) and Sakeena (Ameesha Patel) are in a happy marriage, and their son Charan Jeet Singh (played by Utkarsh Sharma, who also essayed the child’s role in 2001’s Gadar) is all grown up now. Their lives are all hunky-dory but a turn of events lands Charan Jeet in Pakistan. Tara Singh then returns to Pakistan to save his son.

While Shah Rukh Khan is in the news for Jawan. The trailer was loved by fans. Shah Rukh Khan has impressed his fans with his power packed performance. Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. While Shah Rukh Khan headlines it, the film also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone in a special appearance.



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm Dengue 19.06.2023
চট্টগ্রামে ডেঙ্গুতে নারী পোশাকশ্রমিকের মৃত্যু
বাংলাদেশ
1693747438 photo
Harmanpreet Kaur only Indian player to get picked in WBBL overseas draft | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
FotoJet 30
এই দুই ভেষজের সাহায্যে অতি সহজেই ব্লাডসুগার নিয়ন্ত্রিত হতে পারে ৷ These two herbs will reduce blood sugar from body. – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
sakina jawan
Ameesha Patel Can’t Stop Smiling As She Hugs Shah Rukh Khan At Gadar 2 Success Party, Fans React; Watch
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
wm EX CU VC Mohammad Ali Died of Age 25 06 2021

সাবেক চবি উপাচার্য মোহাম্মদ আলীর জীবনাবসান

 wm Chandgaow Thana

ক্রিকেট ব্যাট দিয়ে পিটিয়ে হত্যা, গ্রেফতার ৩

 national life ins

ন্যাশনাল লাইফের পর্ষদ সভা ২৮ জুলাই – Corporate Sangbad

 vicky kaushal and katrina kaif 19

How Katrina Kaif Celebrated Vicky Kaushal’s Birthday in New York: Brunch, Musical, Pancakes

 image 29

খাবার পরেই আঙুলে, নখে হলুদের ছোপ পড়ে যায়? রইল দাগ দূর করার ৬টি কার্যকরী উপায় – News18 Bangla

 wm China 4.11.2021

২০৩০ নাগাদ হাজার পরমাণু অস্ত্র বানাবে চীন, দাবি যুক্তরাষ্ট্রের

 1634486512 photo

Bayern crush Leverkusen to return to top of Bundesliga | Football News

 dse up index 1

৮ হাজার ১৭১ কোটি টাকা বেড়েছে বাজার মূলধন – Corporate Sangbad

 1629652276 photo

India vs England: Indian team undergoes first training session at Headingley | Cricket News

 FB IMG 1653373420402

নির্বাচনের পর একসাথে ই-ক্যাবকে এগিয়ে নেবার আহ্বান নেতাদের