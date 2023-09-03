Ameesha Patel Can’t Stop Smiling As She Hugs Shah Rukh Khan At Gadar 2 Success Party, Fans React; Watch

It was a night to remember as all Bollywood celebrities were gathered under one roof to celebrate the success of Gadar 2. The film has shattered all records and is still going strong at the box office. Right from Shah Rukh Khan to Aamir Khan, everyone came to congratulate Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel for their success. Many videos and pictures are going viral on social media. Amid this, a video of Ameesha Patel and Shah Rukh Khan sharing a hug has surfaced online.

In the video, shared by Viral Bhayani, we can see Ameesha is having a discussion with Shah Rukh Khan and then she hugs him. She is beaming with happiness. Soon fans were seen reacting. Many dropped heart emojis in the comment section. Earlier, a video went viral in which Shah Rukh Khan, Sunny Deol, and Aamir Khan were seen enjoying a fun moment at the party. They were seen laughing and talking.

Watch the video here:

Gadar 2 is set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pak war. In the sequel, Tara Singh (Sunny Deol) and Sakeena (Ameesha Patel) are in a happy marriage, and their son Charan Jeet Singh (played by Utkarsh Sharma, who also essayed the child’s role in 2001’s Gadar) is all grown up now. Their lives are all hunky-dory but a turn of events lands Charan Jeet in Pakistan. Tara Singh then returns to Pakistan to save his son.

While Shah Rukh Khan is in the news for Jawan. The trailer was loved by fans. Shah Rukh Khan has impressed his fans with his power packed performance. Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. While Shah Rukh Khan headlines it, the film also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone in a special appearance.