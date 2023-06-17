শনিবার , ১৭ জুন ২০২৩ | ৩রা আষাঢ়, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Ameesha Patel Surrenders In Ranchi Court In Cheque Bounce Case, Granted Bail Ahead Of Gadar 2 Release

fotojet 8 4


Ameesha Patel showed up at the Ranchi court in a cheque bounce case. ( Pic credit: PTI)

While promoting her upcoming film Gadar 2, actor Ameesha Patel appeared before the Ranchi Civil Court on Saturday in relation to a cheque bounce case from 2018.

While promoting her upcoming film Gadar 2, actor Ameesha Patel appeared before the Ranchi Civil Court on Saturday in relation to a cheque bounce case from 2018. As reported by ANI, the court subsequently granted her conditional bail. According to the news agency, Ameesha has been summoned to personally appear in court on June 21. As of now, she is preparing for her return to the silver screen with Gadar 2, alongside Sunny Deol. The movie continues the story from the previous film Gadar, where Sunny portrayed Tara Singh and Ameesha played his love interest Sakina. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on August 11.

As reported by ANI, back in 2018, Ameesha was present in Ranchi for an event held at Harmu Ground. During the event, she had a conversation with businessman Ajay Kumar Singh regarding the funding of a film project. Ajay Kumar Singh, who owns Lovely World Entertainment, invested in the film. However, as the film did not see the light of day, he requested Ameesha to refund his money. Ameesha issued a cheque worth ₹2.50 crore to repay the amount, but the cheque bounced.

Earlier this week, the actress rang in her 47th birthday in style and in the most filmi way possible. A video of the actress dancing to one of her hit songs, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai at a club has gone viral. Ameesha Patel’s Gadar 2 is all set to hit the theatres next month.

In the video, Ameesha sizzled in a black top which she paired with shorts of the same shade. Wavy locks and pair of black heels tied her whole look together. She donned one of her brightest smiles while she danced away the night. The club also featured posters of Ameesha which sent out birthday wishes.

Sharing her excitement about Gadar being screened on the big screen, she had recently said, “I can’t believe this is happening. What is the chance of one of India’s biggest blockbusters to be remastered and released on my birthday again? It’s a beautiful feeling. The fact that it’s a prequel to the sequel coming out in just two months post that is amazing.”

