Amid Agastya Nanda Dating Rumours, Suhana Khan Twins In Black With Navya Nanda For Stylish Night Out

Last Updated: April 05, 2025, 00:26 IST

Suhana Khan and Navya Naveli Nanda stepped out in matching black outfits for a chic dinner outing in Bandra.

Suhana Khan and Navya Naveli Nanda.

Suhana Khan and Navya Naveli Nanda turned heads as they stepped out in stylish black ensembles after a lavish dinner at a popular Cantonese restaurant in Bandra on Friday night. The duo, known for their close friendship, was seen twinning in chic all-black outfits as they made their way home.

Suhana, Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, opted for a fitted black ribbed T-shirt paired with wide-leg black pants. She kept her look effortlessly stylish with minimal accessories, a black quilted sling bag, and white sneakers for a casual yet trendy touch. Her makeup was subtle, and she left her hair open in soft waves.

Navya, granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan, complemented Suhana’s look in a classic black midi dress with a collared neckline and button-down detailing. She paired the dress with strappy black sandals and a matching black sling bag with a gold chain strap. Her sleek, straight hair and glowing skin added to her effortless elegance.

Their outing comes amid continued buzz about Suhana’s rumoured relationship with Navya’s brother, Agastya Nanda. Suhana and Agastya, who debuted together in The Archies, have been frequently spotted together, fuelling dating speculations. Neither has publicly addressed the rumours, but their frequent hangouts and family connections keep fans talking.

A few days ago, Suhana, Agastya, Navya, and Ananya Panday made headlines when they attended an IPL match at Wankhede Stadium, cheering for Kolkata Knight Riders. The close-knit group was seen leaving together, adding to the speculation about Suhana and Agastya’s bond.

Earlier in March, Shah Rukh Khan stole the show at the IPL’s opening ceremony at Eden Gardens. His dance with Virat Kohli on Jhoome Jo Pathaan became an instant viral moment.

On the work front, Suhana is set to make her big-screen debut in King, starring alongside her father, Shah Rukh Khan. Agastya, on the other hand, has Ikkis in his lineup. Meanwhile, Ananya Panday is gearing up for the release of Kesari Chapter 2 on April 18.