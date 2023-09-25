সোমবার , ২৫ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২৩ | ১০ই আশ্বিন, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Amid Cauvery Dispute, Kannada Star Darshan Thoogudeepa’s Dig At Rajinikanth’s Jailer

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
সেপ্টেম্বর ২৫, ২০২৩ ১২:৪৯ অপরাহ্ণ
untitled design 2023 09 25t121316.005 2023 09 2b681efd5082f183f403e741a657863f


It is noteworthy that Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar was a part of Jailer.

It is noteworthy that Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar was a part of Jailer.

A protest rally was recently organised over the Cauvery issue and Darshan participated in it

The decades-long Cauvery water-sharing dispute between the two south Indian states of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu has hit the headlines again. The two states have been engaged in a tussle over the release of water from the Cauvery. Past instances have shown that when tensions between the two adjacent states over the subject of water-sharing heat up, the movie industry suffers a lot. There is also a lot of pressure on the actors from both film industries to make their stance clear on the dispute.

A protest rally was recently held in Karnataka regarding the Cauvery issue and Kannada star Darshan Thoogudeepa, who participated in it, made some controversial statements while putting forward his stance regarding the issue Darshan requested to know why only a select few people are required to speak out against such a critical issue while those who profit greatly from the same ecosystem are spared from it. He mentioned a film distributor who made enormous profits by distributing a popular Tamil film, but he avoided mentioning any specific names.

But it was pretty clear that his indication was towards the recent Tamil hit Jailer starring Rajinikanth. Not only did the film’s original Tamil version do well but the Kannada version also did a business of Rs 6 crore in Karnataka, a record-breaking collection. Darshan said that the distributor had bought the movie for Rs 6 crore and made a profit of Rs 36 crore and yet these people are not visible to the people but actors like Darshan, Sudeep, Yash or Shiva Rajkumar are always questioned about their absence or stance.

It is noteworthy that Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar, who is also often expected to take a stand on the Cauvery issue, was a part of Rajinikanth’s Jailer, appearing in an extended cameo. The Karnataka government has been ordered by the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) to release 5000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu daily for 15 days. Many Kannada celebrities including Kiccha Sudeep, have tweeted about the situation and urged the state government to defend the rights of Karnataka’s farmers.

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment — breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive interRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

Hasan Chattogram 23.09.2023
খুনের পর খণ্ডবিখণ্ড লাশ: স্ত্রী-সন্তান রিমান্ডে
বাংলাদেশ
1695624716 photo
Exclusive: ‘Never give up…Virat Kohli is the main reason why…’: highest wicket-taker in WCPL Shreyanka Patil
খেলাধুলা
New Project 78
চিংড়ি মাছ রান্নার সময় এই ভুলগুলি করলেই স্বাদ মাটি! সঙ্গে বদজহম!cooking prawn can be problematic if we commit these mistakes – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
untitled design 2023 09 25t121316.005 2023 09 2b681efd5082f183f403e741a657863f
Amid Cauvery Dispute, Kannada Star Darshan Thoogudeepa’s Dig At Rajinikanth’s Jailer
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
WhatsApp Image 2023 05 25 at 21.33.45

Samsung Galaxy A14 vs Galaxy M14 5G Phones Which Should You Buy? – News18 Bangla

 wm Chattagram District Map Sarabangla

চট্টগ্রামের বিভিন্ন ফসলের ক্ষেত থেকে ৭৪ রোহিঙ্গা আটক

 30 4

ঝিনাইদহে স্বামীকে শ্বাসরোধ করে হত্যার দায়ে স্ত্রী’র যাবজ্জীবন – Corporate Sangbad

 wm BNP 1

আন্দোলনের প্রতিশ্রুতিতে শেষ হলো বিএনপির নির্বাহী সভা

 malaika arora 14 1

Geeta Kapur Imitates How Malaika Arora Walks Her Dog in Public

 wm us journalist

ইউক্রেন যুদ্ধে মার্কিন সাংবাদিকের মৃত্যু

 IMG 20221030 WA0010

নাগরপুরে বীর মুক্তিযোদ্ধাদের মাঝে ডিজিটাল সনদ ও স্মার্ট কার্ড বিতরণ

 Capture

গত ২৮ দিনে করোনায় আরো ৫ হাজার মানুষের মৃত্যু!

 1

আগামী দিনে যে যে দিনে বিয়ে হতে পারে সেই দিনগুলি দেখে নেওয়া যাক ৷ Dates of Marriage in upcoming days.Marriage Dates In 2022, Marriage Dates In 2022 Hindu Calendar Marriage Dates In 2022 Hindu Panchang, Vivah Muhurat Vivah Muhurat 2022 Hindu Panchang, Vivah Muhurat 2022, Marriage Muhurat In 2022 Hindu Calendar, Marriage Muhurat In 2022, Marriage MuhuratOmicron New Corona variant, Coronavirus Third Wave, Covid-19 Third Wave, West Bengal News, Kolkata News, Green Fungus, Black Fungus, Yellow Fungus threats, Covid-19, Coronavirus, Covid-19 Vaccine, Corona Vaccine, Corona Second Wave, Corona cases in India, Corona cases in Bengal, Corona Second Wave in India, Corona Second Wave Impact, Bed shortage in Hospitals, Oxygen shortages in Hospitals, Narendra Modi, Mamata Banerjee over Covid-19, Mamata Banerjee over Coronavirus Second Wave, Abhishek Banerjee the all India General Secretary of All India Trinamool Congress, Abhishek Banerjee is the new general secretary of Trinamool Congress – News18 Bangla

 wm kobial Edit

কবিয়াল কমল দাশকে খুন করা হয়েছে, আদালতে ২ আসামির স্বীকারোক্তি