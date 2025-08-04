Advertise here
মঙ্গলবার , ৫ আগস্ট ২০২৫
  বিনোদন

Amitabh Bachchan And Rekha's Unseen Pic From Silsila Shoot Resurfaces; Reddit Reacts | Bollywood News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
আগস্ট ৫, ২০২৫ ১২:২২ পূর্বাহ্ণ
Amitabh Bachchan And Rekha’s Unseen Pic From Silsila Shoot Resurfaces; Reddit Reacts | Bollywood News


Last Updated:

A rare throwback photo of Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha from Silsila’s Kashmir shoot has gone viral, reigniting discussions about the film’s bold casting.

Rekha and Amitabh Bachchan in Silsila (1981).

Rekha and Amitabh Bachchan in Silsila (1981).

A rare, unseen photo of Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha from the sets of Silsila has surfaced online and taken fans on a nostalgic ride. The image, believed to be clicked during the Kashmir schedule of the 1981 romantic drama, shows Amitabh sitting behind the wheel of a vintage car, wearing oversized sunglasses, a woollen coat, and a crisp shirt. Rekha, seated next to him, looks equally elegant in a knit sweater, her gaze direct yet soft, matching the mystique that has always surrounded her public persona.

The viral image, shared on Reddit, instantly caught the attention of cinema lovers, not just for its vintage charm but also because it features the two stars during a time that continues to remain one of Bollywood’s most talked-about chapters.

Directed by Yash Chopra, Silsila brought together Amitabh Bachchan, his real-life wife Jaya Bachchan, and Rekha in a love triangle that mirrored what gossip columns had long speculated. In the film, Amitabh plays a writer named Amit, who marries Shobha (Jaya) under tragic circumstances but cannot forget his former lover Chandni (Rekha), leading to an emotional and moral dilemma.

What made Silsila especially bold was not just its subject but its casting. Yash Chopra had revealed in a later interview with Shah Rukh Khan that casting Amitabh, Jaya, and Rekha together was “one of the most challenging decisions” of his career. He added, “It was one of the most interesting, one of the biggest, one of the most challenging casts in a film ever done in the history of Indian cinema.”

Reports at the time suggested that Amitabh had allegedly vowed not to work with Rekha again, making Silsila an unexpected reunion. For fans, the film blurred the lines between real and reel, leaving audiences captivated.

Decades later, this rare photo has only added fuel to the enduring curiosity around the trio’s off-screen dynamics. While neither Amitabh nor Rekha ever publicly confirmed any romantic involvement, the legacy of Silsila and their chemistry on-screen continue to intrigue generations.

Shrishti Negi

Shrishti Negi is a journalist with over eight years of experience in the media industry. She leads the Entertainment desk at News18.com.

Shrishti Negi is a journalist with over eight years of experience in the media industry. She leads the Entertainment desk at News18.com. She writes breaking news stories, generates feature ideas, edits copies, … Read More

News movies » bollywood Amitabh Bachchan And Rekha’s Unseen Pic From Silsila Shoot Resurfaces; Reddit Reacts
