Amitabh Bachchan Dances With India Women’s Cricket Team In Special KBC 17 Episode | Television News

Amitabh Bachchan joined the team on the dance floor and grooved to the song Chull from the 2016 film Kapoor & Sons in the episode.

Smriti Mandhana skipped the special episode.(Photo Credit: Instagram)

Kaun Banega Crorepati continues to win the hearts of millions across India with its knowledgeable and exciting episodes since its inception 25 years ago. Hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, the show continues its legacy of honouring extraordinary journeys. This time, the quiz-based game show has welcomed members of the Indian women’s cricket team after their historic ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup triumph.

In the upcoming episode, the show features head coach Amol Mujumdar and players Sneh Rana, Harleen Deol, Shefali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh and Harmanpreet Kaur for a fun-filled episode. The promo shared by the makers opens a special victory video dedicated to the Women’s Cricket World Cup Champions, capturing their unforgettable milestones, iconic wins, and the unyielding passion that has made the country proud.

Viewers can look forward to light-hearted moments, team camaraderie, on-field anecdotes, and a spirited exchange between the players and the host.

Amitabh Bachchan Dance With The Champions

Further in the episode, Big B can be seen asking the Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, “When you guys win, how do you celebrate your victory?”

The cricketer replied, “We dance,” adding her wish to shake a leg with him. Amitabh Bachchan quickly agrees and asks the makers to play a song.

He then joins the team on the dance floor and grooves to the song Chull from the 2016 film Kapoor & Sons. Harmanpreet is also seen teaching the hook steps to Amitabh Bachchan.

Smriti Mandhana Skips Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 Episode

While several teammates shared the screen space with Amitabh Bachchan in KBC17, Vice-Captain Smriti Mandhana was notably missing. Smriti, who was initially part of the guest list, was said to join her teammates for the shooting on Wednesday evening, but she opted out due to personal matters stemming from her recently postponed wedding with music composer Palaash Muchhal.

The duo was set to get married on November 23 in Sangli, Maharashtra. While the haldi, mehendi and sangeet ceremonies were done, the wedding came to a halt after Smriti’s father, Srinivas Mandhana, suffered a sudden health emergency and was hospitalised. Following this, the couple decided to postpone the wedding.

