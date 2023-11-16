বৃহস্পতিবার , ১৬ নভেম্বর ২০২৩ | ১লা অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Amitabh Bachchan Drops Cryptic Post Post Abdul Razzaq Apology, Truth Behind Video Of Nana Patekar Slapping Out

nana wrap 2023 11 bf21fd50f46d3a4998579ccdd494e709


Last Updated: November 15, 2023, 22:03 IST

Amitabh Bachchan shares cryptic post, Nana Patekar's photo goes viral

Amitabh Bachchan shares cryptic post, Nana Patekar’s photo goes viral

From Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone celebrating wedding anniversary to Amitabh Bachchan cryptic post, take a look at all happenings in entertainment world.

Amitabh Bachchan shared a cryptic post hours after former Pakistani cricketer Abdul Razzaq apologised to Aishwarya Rai for his comments. For the unversed, Abdul Razzaq was commenting on Pakistan cricket team’s peformance in the 2023 World Cup when brought up Aishwarya Rai’s name. The comment did not go down well and Razzaq was slammed by many. The former cricketer has apologised since. While Aishwarya is yet to react to the comment, Big B shared a cryptic tweet since the incident.

For more info: Amitabh Bachchan Shares Cryptic Post After Abdul Razzaq Apologises to Aishwarya: ‘This Has More…’

Nana Patekar slapped a man who was trying to take a selfie with him. In a video shared on X and Reddit, Nana appeared to be standing in a massive crowd between takes when a man who seemed like a fan approached him. The man reached out to him with the hope to take a selfie with the actor but The Vaccine War star was not impressed. Nana did not hold back and slapped him hard. His gesture left everyone around him shocked.

For more info: Nana Patekar SLAPS Man Asking For A Selfie On Set, Shocking Video Goes Viral

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone celebrated their 5th wedding anniversary. They are Bollywood’s ‘it’ couple, dishing out major couple goals. A photo from their trip to Brussels went viral on the internet yesterday. The widely circulated photo captured the lovebirds seated beside each other on a couch.

For more info: Ranveer Singh Gets A Kiss From Deepika Padukone As They Celebrate 5th Anniversary In Europe; See Photo

Bollywood couple Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma are not shying away from expressing their love for each other anymore. Tamannaah and Vijay went public with their romance during the release of their anthology Lust Stories 2 earlier this year. Now, it seems the duo is all set to take their relationship to the next level as they are reportedly planning to get married soon.

For more info: Tamannaah Bhatia To Marry Vijay Varma Soon? Actress’ THIS Move Sparks Wedding Rumours

In a heartwarming moment during the semi-final match between India and New Zealand, Anushka Sharma stole the spotlight as she was spotted giving a flying kiss to her husband and cricket captain Virat Kohli. Well, the cricketer was also spotted giving her the same. The endearing gesture, captured on camera, quickly went viral across social media platforms, setting the internet abuzz with admiration for the couple.

For more info: India Vs NZ: Anushka Sharma Blows a Kiss at Virat Kohli During Semi Final Match, Video Goes Viral



Source link

