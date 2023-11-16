Amitabh Bachchan Drops Cryptic Post Post Abdul Razzaq Apology, Truth Behind Video Of Nana Patekar Slapping Out

Amitabh Bachchan shared a cryptic post hours after former Pakistani cricketer Abdul Razzaq apologised to Aishwarya Rai for his comments. For the unversed, Abdul Razzaq was commenting on Pakistan cricket team’s peformance in the 2023 World Cup when brought up Aishwarya Rai’s name. The comment did not go down well and Razzaq was slammed by many. The former cricketer has apologised since. While Aishwarya is yet to react to the comment, Big B shared a cryptic tweet since the incident.

Nana Patekar slapped a man who was trying to take a selfie with him. In a video shared on X and Reddit, Nana appeared to be standing in a massive crowd between takes when a man who seemed like a fan approached him. The man reached out to him with the hope to take a selfie with the actor but The Vaccine War star was not impressed. Nana did not hold back and slapped him hard. His gesture left everyone around him shocked.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone celebrated their 5th wedding anniversary. They are Bollywood’s ‘it’ couple, dishing out major couple goals. A photo from their trip to Brussels went viral on the internet yesterday. The widely circulated photo captured the lovebirds seated beside each other on a couch.

Bollywood couple Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma are not shying away from expressing their love for each other anymore. Tamannaah and Vijay went public with their romance during the release of their anthology Lust Stories 2 earlier this year. Now, it seems the duo is all set to take their relationship to the next level as they are reportedly planning to get married soon.

In a heartwarming moment during the semi-final match between India and New Zealand, Anushka Sharma stole the spotlight as she was spotted giving a flying kiss to her husband and cricket captain Virat Kohli. Well, the cricketer was also spotted giving her the same. The endearing gesture, captured on camera, quickly went viral across social media platforms, setting the internet abuzz with admiration for the couple.

