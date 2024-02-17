শনিবার , ১৭ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৪ | ৪ঠা ফাল্গুন, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Amitabh Bachchan Drops ‘Self-Made’ AI Photos of Himself To Celebrate 55 Years In Bollywood

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ফেব্রুয়ারি ১৭, ২০২৪ ১১:০৩ পূর্বাহ্ণ
amitabh 1 2024 02 793627d2c48117a8707283e13659c77f


Images shared by Amitabh.

Images shared by Amitabh.

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan has completed 55 years in ‘the wondrous world’ of Hindi cinema.

Hindi Cinema’s megastar Amitabh Bachchan has clocked 55 years in the industry. Since his debut in 1969, the legendary actor has been enchanting audiences with his cinema and magnetic aura. Amitabh Bachchan is not just a star, he’s a versatile artist- a television personality, a soulful playback singer, and a former politician. Amitabh took to social media to mark this special day, with a little help from artificial intelligence or AI.

Taking to the microblogging site X, formerly known as Twitter, Amitabh wrote, “T 4924 – 55 years in the wondrous world of Cinema .. and AI, gives me its interpretation ❤️…a presentation by Ef B… self-made.” Amitabh also shared bizarre AI-generated images featuring a camera lens as his eye and film reels sprouting from his head.

Check out his post here:

Amitabh Bachchan was born on October 11, 1942, in Allahabad (now Prayagraj). His parents were the renowned Hindi poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan and social activist Teji Bachchan. After completing his schooling at Sherwood College in Nainital, he pursued a degree in Science at Delhi University.

His path to stardom was fraught with challenges, marked by rejection from All India Radio and nights spent sleeping on a bench at Mumbai’s Marine Drive due to financial struggles. His tall and thin stature led to further rejection in the film industry, even after his debut in 1969 with a voice narration role in Mrinal Sen’s Bhuvan Shome and his first acting role in Saat Hindustani, where he shared the screen with notable actors like Utpal Dutt, Anwar Ali (brother of comedian Mehmood), Madhu, and Jalal Agha.

In 1973, Prakash Mehra and the legendary duo Salim-Javed’s iconic film Zanjeer changed the course of Amitabh Bachchan’s life. Zanjeer became a blockbuster hit and introduced India to the “Angry Young Man”. Since then, Amitabh Bachchan’s popularity continued to soar. He delivered hugely successful films, including Sholay, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, Naseeb, Amar Akbar Anthony, and many more.

