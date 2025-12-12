Amitabh Bachchan Gets Emotional Seeing Fans Outside Jalsa: ‘What Have I Done To Deserve Such Love?’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: December 12, 2025, 21:00 IST

Amitabh Bachchan shared emotional videos and photos of fans gathered outside his Mumbai home, Jalsa, during Sunday darshan.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan was visibly moved as he shared moments from his weekly Sunday darshan outside his Mumbai residence, Jalsa. Taking to his personal blog, the veteran actor reflected on the overwhelming affection he continues to receive from fans decades into his career, calling their love “immeasurable” and deeply humbling.

Sharing videos and photographs that showed a sea of admirers gathered outside his home, Amitabh questioned what he had done to deserve such unwavering devotion. As chants echoed and fans waited patiently for a glimpse of him, the actor expressed gratitude tinged with disbelief at the scale of emotion he witnesses every week.

‘What Have I Done to Deserve This?’

Posting a video of fans cheering outside Jalsa, Amitabh wrote that the affection and care showered upon him remains a mystery he will never fully understand or take for granted. He described the moment as something that stays etched in his mind, beyond words or explanations.

In a reflective note, the actor also delved into the idea of decision-making and inner clarity, musing about how seeking too many opinions often clouds one’s own judgement. His philosophical musings, a regular feature of his blog posts, resonated with fans who admire not just his cinematic legacy but also his thoughtful outlook on life.

Amitabh Bachchan Praises Son Abhishek: ‘The Son Brings Pride’

Among the many visuals Amitabh shared was a fan-made poster celebrating his son, Abhishek Bachchan, and his recent work. Reacting to the gesture, Amitabh wrote that a son who earns respect through his work brings immense pride to a family, adding that they feel blessed to witness that love and recognition.

The post once again highlighted the close bond between the father-son duo, with Amitabh frequently using his platform to acknowledge Abhishek’s journey and resilience in the industry.

What’s Next for Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in Kaalidhar Laapata, where his performance received appreciation for its emotional depth. He will next appear in King, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan and Deepika Padukone, directed by Siddharth Anand.

Amitabh Bachchan, meanwhile, was last seen in the Tamil action drama Vettaiyan, sharing screen space with Rajinikanth and an ensemble cast. Even at this stage of his career, the actor remains deeply connected to his audience—something his weekly Sunday darshan continues to prove.

For Amitabh, the ritual is not just about visibility, but about acknowledging the bond that has sustained him for over five decades—a bond he still views with awe, gratitude and humility.

First Published: December 12, 2025, 21:00 IST

