শুক্রবার , ২৪ নভেম্বর ২০২৩ | ৯ই অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Amitabh Bachchan Gifts Juhu Home Prateeksha To Shweta Bachchan Before Diwali: Report

amitabh bachchan prateeksha 2023 11 19c6b2047cf701463aa1a27579f7a451


Amitabh Bachchan has gifted his property Prateeksha to daughter Shweta Bachchan.

Amitabh Bachchan has gifted his property Prateeksha to daughter Shweta Bachchan.

Amitabh Bachchan has gifted his iconic Prateeksha property to his daughter Shweta Nanda Bachchan.

Amitabh Bachchan is an actor sui generis who has been delivering memorable performances even today in the form of Brahmastra, Goodbye and Uunchai. But apart from being a legendary actor, Big B is also a doting family man and he absolutely loves his kids Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan. And as a token of his love, the actor has gifted the iconic ‘Prateeksha’ bungalow to Shweta Bachchan.

As per a report by Moneycontrol, the property that covers two plots of 890.47 sq m and 674 sq m was handed to Shweta Bachchan through a gift deed on November 8. Additionally, a stamp duty of Rs 50.65 lakh was part of the transaction, as ascertained by zapkey. Moreover, the flat was donated by Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan collectively and the donee of the Vithal Nagar Cooperative Housing Society Ltd was Shweta Nanda.

Earlier this year, Amitabh Bachchan bought 4 units on the 21st floor of the building on July 1 this year and paid Rs 43.10 as stamp duty, as part of the office spaces in Andheri. The units include three parking slots. The seller is Veer Savarkar Projects Private Ltd. The development shows the trend of several Bollywood stars investing in commercial real estate instead of residential ones for better rental yield.

Amitabh and Jaya first met in 1970 but didn’t interact with each other at that time. It was later, on the sets of the 1972 film Ek Nazar, that they fell in love and their love story blossomed into a beautiful married life with two kids Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Nanda Bachchan.

Amitabh Bachchan was recently seen in a cameo appearance for Abhishek Bachchan’s Ghoomer. He will next be seen in 2898 AD with Deepika Padukone, Prabhas and Disha Patani. Helmed by Nag Ashwin, the movie is most likely to release next year.

