Amitabh Bachchan Greets Fans Outside His House Jalsa, Video Goes Viral | Watch

Amitabh Bachchan greets fans

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most famous stars. He enjoys a huge fan following. And like every Sunday, he was seen greeting fans outside his iconic bungalow Jalsa in Juhu. The video has been going viral on social media.

In the video, shared by Amitabh Bachchan, we can see him coming out of his house and standing on a platform. He waved hands and also greeted them with folded hands. Late, when he moved inside, he also greeted his neighbour. Fans dropped heart emojis in the comment section. Amitabh took to his blog, where he mentioned that he is now keeping busy with work after a brief pause.

Watch the video here:

On the acting front, Amitabh was last seen in the 2024 film “Vettaiyan,” an action drama film directed by T. J. Gnanavel. The film stars Rajinikanth as Athiyan, a senior police officer, who accidentally shoots an innocent person during an encounter killing, while investigating the murder of a teacher. The cast also features Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, Rohini, Rao Ramesh, Abhirami and Ramesh Thilak.

On May 13, Big B dedicated a poem by his late legendary father Harivansh Rai Bachchan to Indian jawans, which stressed that their actions should send a powerful message to the enemy, without the use of any words.

“Jai Hind Jai Hind Ki Sena”, he wrote and also shared a poem by his legendary father. He shared: “O hamaare vajra-durdam desh ke vikshubdh-krodhaatur jawaano! Kitkitakar aaj apne vajra ke-se dant bheencho, khade ho, aage badho, upar chadho, be-kanth khole. Bolna ho to tumhaare haath ki do choten bolen!”

The thespian then shared: “And the words of Poojya Babuji resound .. loud and clear .. and in reverberation .. from every element of the Country .. from every corner ..”

Sharing the meaning, he wrote: “Oh ! The angered and dedicated Jawans of the Country .. clench your teeth .. stand up and move forward .. upward and beyond .. without giving any voice .. if you have to speak .. may the sound be heard of your slaps registered on the face of the enemy!!”

